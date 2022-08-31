Millions Back Into Lockdown As New Infections Spike In China Despite 'zero-COVID Policy'

China has once again placed millions of its residents under lockdown following the fresh spike of COVID-19 cases, authorities stated on Tuesday. As China is confronting record-breaking heatwave and intense drought, the government is continuing to pursue a strict approach to managing the coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, roughly half of the 6 million people living in the port city of Dalian were impacted by the restrictions. Besides this, an undisclosed number of people in the Hebei province cities of Chengde and Shijiazhuang, which are both approximately three hours from the nation's capital Beijing, have also been suffering from the measures.

The lockdown in Dalian was supposed to continue for five days, however, in the past, officials prolonged restrictions based on the number of new cases reported.

China COVID lockdown

Furthermore, currently, so far, Beijing has largely escaped the impacts, despite the fact that inhabitants are subjected to testing practically daily and that entering and leaving the metropolis has been prohibited. Cities like Chengdu in the southwest, Shenyang in the northeast, and Jishui in the southeast have all seen partial lockdowns.

It is pertinent to mention that these kinds of restrictions are mandated under China's "zero-COVID" policy, which stands in sharp contrast to other countries' efforts to coexist with the disease through a progressive lifting of restrictions, immunisations, enhanced medicines, and voluntary isolation, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, China has mainly maintained its borders closed to international travelers. Those who are entering the nation must undergo over a week of quarantine in hotels. According to the Associated Press report, anyone discovered to have been in close touch with someone who has been verified to have the virus is forcibly taken to field hospitals. Further, masking and routine testing are also mandatory.

During previous lockdowns, tens of millions of people have been confined to their homes for weeks. Earlier this year, a rigorous lockdown in Shanghai's main metropolis and economic centre resulted in online and offline demonstrations that protested against the lack of food and medical facilities.

China shuts down the world's largest electronics wholesale market in Shenzhen

Meanwhile, despite the contentious "zero-COVID" policy, coronavirus infections have drastically increased in the southern city of Shenzhen, prompting China to shut down the world's largest electronics wholesale market on Monday, August 29. The market's buyers and sellers received a formal letter informing them that the technological hub would be closed until Thursday in order to control the COVID-19 spread. All of the tenants in the area were requested to work from home, according to South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, which cited Huaqiang Electronics World.

The Chinese government attempted to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus by ordering large telecommunications equipment companies like Huawei Technologies Co, China's top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, and Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group to adhere to a "closed-loop" system for at least a week.

Furthermore, as per Worldometers, over 243,081 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 5,226 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)