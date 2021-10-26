Modern Land Becomes Latest Chinese Developer To Miss Payment On Dollar Bond: Report

After Evergrande, China's most indebted business, narrowly survived a potential default last week, Modern Land has become the latest Chinese developer to miss a payment on a dollar bond, indicating continued volatility in the country's property market. The principal and interest payments on a $250 million bond were "not paid" by a Monday deadline, according to Modern Land. The company had requested a three-month extension to the bond's maturity earlier this month but later withdrew the request, citing unresolved liquidity concerns, according to a report by Financial Times.

The missed payment was attributed to "unexpected financial challenges deriving from the detrimental impact of a number of variables, including the macroeconomic environment, the real estate market environment, and the COVID-19 outbreak," according to the company. Evergrande made a last-minute payment on an offshore bond last week, raising investors' concerns about potential bond defaults in the industry. The property sector in China, which has been a key driver of growth and growing living standards, has also been harmed by recent signals from Beijing that the government will prioritise debt reduction over economic growth, reported the news outlet.

'Two Chinese developers have gone bankrupt'

Evergrande first hinted that it could miss bond payments in August, and then missed an offshore bond repayment date, triggering a 30-day grace period before a formal default. Last week, the company made a last-minute payment, but it still has more deadlines in the coming weeks. Two other Chinese developers, Fantasia and Sinic, have gone bankrupt, while new data released last week indicated that the overall industry shrunk in the third quarter. On Saturday, October 23, China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, adopted legislation to expand trials of a tax on residential and commercial properties in cities. The move, according to analysts, might shift China's economic model away from its heavy reliance on real estate, changing government revenue streams and discouraging speculation.

On Tuesday morning, the Hang Seng Mainland Property index plummeted 5 per cent, extending losses of more than 26 per cent over the last six months. The Hang Seng Property Index, which monitors Hong Kong-listed developers, was down by 1.9 per cent. Morningstar's Cheng Wee Tan, a senior equities analyst, dubbed the new property tax "untimely," noting that the sector was already suffering "strong policy headwinds," reported the news outlet.

