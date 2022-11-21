Most Of Beijing Under Lockdown As Chinese Capital Sees One Death Amid COVID-19 Spike

China is still struggling with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country despite its implementation of stringent measures under “zero-covid” policies. Over the weekend, China’s capital Beijing reported a spike in COVID cases as it struggles to contain the transmission of the deadly virus. Beijing turned into a ghost town after the Chinese Municipal officials on Friday urged the residents to stay at home.

In an effort to “quieten down” the city, the Chinese authorities left it to individual districts to decide the control measures that needed to be implemented. According to The Straits Times, on Sunday, China reported 24,215 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases out of which 22,011 were asymptomatic cases. Beijing on Sunday reported 516 cases, the city also witnessed its 1st COVID-19-related death in almost 6 months.

Citing a statement from the National Health Commission, The Straits Times reported that local officials are encouraged to “minimise disruption to the daily lives of the residents.” However, uneven implementation of the measures by different district authorities is failing to contain the transmission of the Delta and the Omicron variants in the city. The Chinese authorities have been using the “test, trace and isolate strategy,” urging those who are using public transport and going to the malls to take the “nucleic acid test.”

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in 6 months in Beijing

On Sunday, China announced its first new death from COVID-19 in 6 months. AP News reported the death of an 87-year-old Beijing man who was admitted to Ditan Hospital. However, the local health officials made it clear that the man had other underlying medical conditions as well. According to the officials, he had chronic hypertension and degenerative brain diseases among other issues. According to AP, China has an overall vaccination rate of more than 92% who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the figures are considerably lower among the elderly.