Nations That Rolled Out Travel Curbs As China Decides To Reopen Borders Amid COVID Spike

After a nearly three-year hiatus of isolating the country from the rest of the globe, China is set to scrap its key quarantine measure concerning international travellers. The move, which could potentially led to massive spike of coronavirus, will come into force from January 8 next year, enabling travellers to not go into quarantine and instead, simply show a negative PCR test result obtained 48 hours prior to departure, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in an announcement on Monday, CNN reported.

At present, travellers in China are required to spend five days in hotel quarantine and three additional days of self-isolation at home. The latest announcement also lifts restrictions on international flights and passenger capacity. As China eases restrictions, thus allowing an outpour of Chinese travellers to other parts of the world, multiple countries have put forward new travel restrictions to eliminate the threat of a COVID-19 surge, which continues to batter the east Asian country.

Which countries have imposed new restrictions?

US

The United States declared that it will be mandatory for air passengers (aged two and above) from China, Hong Kong and Macao to show negative test results prior to boarding flights inbound to the US. "CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the PRC given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC," read a statement from the CDC.

Japan

On Tuesday, Japan announced that the government will soon restrict the number of flights to and from China, and will require those who have travelled to the country within seven days to test upon arriving in Japan. "While there is information that the infection is spreading rapidly in mainland China, concern has been growing in Japan as it is difficult to grasp the detailed situation," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

India

India has also followed suit, with authorities imposing similar restrictions on travellers from China and neighbouring nations like South Korea, Japan and Thailand. "RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, travellers arriving from mainland China will be required to test for the virus on arrival. Since the pandemic, the island has banned Chinese tourists from visiting, while only exempting Chinese nationals who wish to visit for business or familial purposes. Starting from January 1, people arriving by air from China and through maritime travel will need to take COVID tests. If tested positive, they will be asked to isolate, according to BBC.

Italy

In Italy, half of the passengers from two flights arriving from China tested positive upon arriving in Milan. As a result, the country has announced that it would require PCR tests from all people arriving from China. Addressing a cabinet meeting, health minister Orazio Schillaci said that the restrictions were “essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population."