In its new Strategic Concept for the Alliance that drafted core tasks for the next decade, NATO for the first time declared China as a "strategic priority." It mentioned that Beijing poses a significant threat to the NATO allies’ security and regional interests, all the while focusing on the tasks of deterrence and defence for the militaries of the 30 nations. NATO also defined Russia as the “most significant and direct threat” in Euro-Atlantic as its allies met on Thursday in Madrid, Spain for the final day of the summit. NATO labelled “Russia’s aggression,” “systemic challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China” and the “deepening strategic partnership” between the two countries as its "priorities" in the document.

"Authoritarian actors [Russia and China] challenge our interests, as they invest in nuclear and missile capabilities, with little transparency or regard for international norms and commitments," NATO said in its new Strategic Concept for the alliance, 2022. "These actors are also at the forefront of a deliberate effort to undermine multilateral norms and institutions and promote authoritarian models of governance," it added in the document.

Russia exercises influence and direct control through "coercion, subversion, aggression and annexation," NATO stressed. It accused the Russian Federation of deploying conventional, cyber and hybrid tactics against NATO allies and partners. Moscow's coercive military posture, rhetoric and proven willingness to use force to pursue its political goals "undermine the rules-based international order," NATO asserted in the document. Russian Federation is modernising its nuclear forces and expanding its disruptive dual-capable delivery systems while employing coercive nuclear signalling.

It then emphasized that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has territorial ambitions and coercive policies that challenge NATO. The Western military alliance accused PRC of employing the military tools to increase its global footprint and project power while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up."PRC seeks to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains. It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence," NATO stressed.

"The deepening strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our interests," the Alliance iterated.

NATO countries will work to raise systemic pressure on PRC for Euro-Atlantic security, and ensure NATO’s enduring ability to guarantee the defence and security of Allies, the alliance said. The document was adopted after Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO will boost roops on high alert by more than sevenfold to 300,000 from previously 40,000.

China hits back at NATO's Strategic Concept; threatens response if interests undermined

Beijing issued a hardened response to NATO's so-called Strategic Concept via state mouthpiece Global Times, as it hit back at NATO's what it described as "Cold War thinking and ideological bias". China purported that the Western defence alliance was "maliciously attacking and smearing China." Spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the EU reacted, saying that it is in fact NATO "that is going around creating problems in the world."

While it claims to be a defensive organization that "upholds the rules-based international order," in reality it bypasses the UN Security Council and wages wars against sovereign states around the globe, the Chinese Mission asserted. Now NATO is stirring conflict in the Asia-Pacific region after bloc confrontation in Europe, China said, lambasted the Alliance. Beijing, it asserted, never started "a war" or invaded other countries but has pursued a dialogue, the spokesperson noted. China does not interfere in others' internal affairs like NATO, he further lashed out.