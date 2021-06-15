NATO Should 'stop Hyping Up China Threat' Theory, Says Beijing As Allies Join Forces

China on June 15 accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of exaggerating the threat from Beijing and “creating confrontation” as the western allies pledge to work together to counter the challenges posed by its policies. It came after NATO leaders on June 14 said that they would collaborate against the “systematic challenges” posed by Chinese policies and US President Joe Biden renewed Washington’s Transatlantic ties at his first summit with the allies.

However, the NATO leaders triggered an angry response from the Chinese Mission to the European Union which called for NATO to “view China's development rationally, stop hyping up in any form the so-called 'China threat theory' and not to use China's legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations.”

It further indeed that NATO’s accusations were a "slander of China's peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and its own role, and it is the continuation of a Cold War mentality and the group's political psychology at work.”

NATO member states nearly 20 times more nuclear warheads than China.

China: US$ 209 billion, 1.3% of GDP

China: US$ 209 billion, 1.3% of GDP

NATO: US$1.17 trillion (more than half of the total global military expenditure and 5.6 times that of China).

The spokesperson of our Mission speaks on a question concerning the NATO Summit’s Communiqué.

Meanwhile, in a press conference following the meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg labelled China and Russia as “authoritarian regimes” that “challenge the rules-based international order.” Stoltenberg said, “We addressed key issues for our security and took far-reaching decisions...Especially at a time when authoritarian regimes like Russia and China challenge the rules-based order.”

Further, the NATO chief said, “But China’s growing influence and international policies present challenges to Alliance security. Leaders agreed that we need to address such challenges together as an Alliance.

And that we need to engage with China to defend our security interests.”

“We are concerned by China’s coercive policies which stand in contrast to the fundamental values enshrined in the Washington Treaty. China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a larger number of sophisticated delivery systems,” he added before flagging “China’s use of disinformation.”

G7 Leaders Pledged To 'Counter And Compete' With China

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on June 13 said that Group of Seven (G7) leaders, who met in person last week, rallied around the need to “counter and compete” with China on the emerging challenges including threats to democracy and the global race of technology. World’s developed nations met in Cornwall from June 11 to June 13 and discussed other issues such as climate change, global minimum tax among other common challenges.

Specifically, on China, the G7 meeting was “a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago,” said Sullivan reportedly aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

The White House national security adviser said, "There is a broad view that China represents a significant challenge to the world's democracies," Sullivan said, adding that leaders agreed the need for a common agenda in addressing China, including elements where they would "stand up and counter and compete."

"Words like counter and compete were words coming out of the mouths of every leader in the room, not just Joe Biden," he added.

