Nearly 100 Incidents Of Chinese Nationals Accessing Sensitive US Sites: Report

Nearly 100 incidents have occurred when Chinese nationals, sometimes posing as tourists, have accessed military bases and sensitive sites in America, as per a Wall Street Journal report. These incidents have been tracked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, the report said. According to the US officials, such incidents are potential espionage threats.

Last year, the Defense Department, FBI and other agencies conducted meetings in order to limit these incidents. These cases have involved “gate-crashers” because of their attempts to get into US military bases without proper authorization, reported WSJ. There have been many such happenings that are being disclosed in the WSJ report, such as Chinese nationals detected crossing into a US missile range in New Mexico, to scuba divers caught swimming in murky waters near a government rocket launch site in Florida.

China a 'potential espionage threat': US officials

According to some authorities, the Chinese government occasionally compels its residents to try out the service and provide feedback on the security procedures used at the locations. While making a remark on the report published by WSJ, an FBI spokesperson stated, "The greatest long-term counterintelligence threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property is from China."

Further, he added that the Bejing has been engaged in "a broad, diverse campaign of theft and malign influence without regard to laws or international norms that the FBI will not tolerate", reported FOX News. The FBI spokesperson explained how the FBI has been committed to protecting their national security and defence information from the Chinese government's actions. These safety operations are possible only by coordinating with defence and intelligence community partners.

The WSJ report has also mentioned an incident that happened recently where a group of Chinese nationals arrived in the US at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The group claimed that they had reservations at a commercial hotel on the base and tried to make their way past the guards. It is to be noted that Fort Wainwright is home to the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division focused on Arctic warfare.

How does the US tackle the Chinese tourist-cum-spies?

In the recent report released on Chinese Spy in the US, one of the US Defence Department spokespersons has revealed that the security of our installations remains a top priority for the Department. "Physical security standards for our bases take into consideration a wide variety of potential threats, including attempted spying by our adversaries," said a Defence Department spokesperson, reported Fox News.

Further, the Defence Department has been working with local, State, and Federal law enforcement officials, the intelligence community, and their foreign partners to protect their military bases against these threats at home and abroad, added the defence spokesperson.