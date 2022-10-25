Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted from the closing session of the Communist party meeting in Beijing. He appeared reluctant to leave his seat at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. New video footage obtained by CNA News shows the moments before Hu Jintao was guided out of the closing session of the Communist Party Congress on October 22.

In the video, the current head of China's legislature, Li Zhanshu was seated on the left of Hu Jintao in the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People. The clip showed Zhanshu taking papers from the former Chinese President's hands and arranging them before keeping them back on the table while speaking to Hu Jintao. As the video proceeds, Li Zhanshu again takes the papers back and keeps them in front of him at the table while speaking to him. Seated next to former Chinese President, Xi Jinping looks on before keeping his gaze straight ahead.

In the video, Chinese President Xi Jinping can be seen speaking to a staff member who then talks to the former leader. The man picks up the documents kept at the table and tried to escort Hu Jintao from the closing session to the Communist Party Congress. The video further shows the head of the party's secretariat Kong who is seen coming to help the former Chinese President in getting up. However, Hu Jintao was reluctant to leave and wanted to sit back in his seat. He was then guided by the closing session of the Communist Party Congress. As the former Chinese President was escorted out of the Great Hall of the People, other leaders were seen sitting silently.

Hu Jintao reportedly not keeping well

Hu Jintao was reportedly in poor health and appeared distressed at the incident. In a tweet, Chinese media outlet Xinhua said that former Chinese President Hu Jintao was not keeping well during the session. He was accompanied by his staff to a room next to the meeting venue for rest and is now "feeling much better." Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected as the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party for a five-year term by the standing committee. The seven elected members of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for the next five years include Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

