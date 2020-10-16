China: New Cluster Of COVID-19 Cases In Qingdao Caused By Improper Disinfection

China’s Qingdao province recorded a new COVID-19 cluster of infections due to improper disinfection at a hospital, a senior local health official reportedly said on October 16. This prompted the city authorities to carry out more than 10 million tests for the novel coronavirus. However, no new cases have been reported from the entire city.

The deputy party chief of the provincial health commission, Ma Lixin said at a press conference that the CT room of the hospital in the Chinese city was not properly disinfected that created a new cluster of people having COVID-19. State media even quoted him saying that the possibility that new cluster infections were caused by cross-infection in the community was scratched out because no such transition of the disease occurred.

“Inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital has led to the new cluster of COVID-19 infections in Qingdao,” Ma Lixin as quoted by PTI.

Qingdao cluster triggered worries

The recently discovered Qingdao cluster of COVID-19 cases triggered worries among thousands of people across the country who had visited the city during the National day holidays. In the wake of the same, Chinese authorities announced close monitoring of the international arrivals to the capital. These measures included COVID-19 tests before departure at the customs and after finishing a quarantine period.

As per reports, around 34 hotels have been allotted for medical observation of the people who entered the capital after September 3, that is when the city had resumed international flights. As of October 15, the Qingdao city has reportedly collected and tested over 10.4 million samples and has already released the results of 8.8 million people.

After millions of tests, city’s vice-mayor and chief of the public security bureau, Sui Ruwen reportedly said that there were no additional positive cases of COVID-19 apart from the ones that are already under quarantine. He said that the testing effort by the authorities aims at carrying out the COVID-19 tests on all 11 million residents of the city.

(With PTI inputs)

Image credits: AP