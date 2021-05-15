New Satellite Imagery Shows Chinese PLA Reinforcing Key Area Near Pangong Tso; See Image

A year after India's Pangong Tso clash against China, news has emerged that the Red Dragon has reinforced its positions and is rotating its troops in Tibet's Rutog area.

More than a year after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, in a recent image released by an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) analyst who popularly goes by the "name d-atis" on Twitter has claimed that Chinese troops continue to hold out and prepare for threats towards its own territorial claims despite agreeing to disengage publicly after facing massive international backlash last year.

China reinforces position near Ladakh 2 months after disengagement talks

The latest set of satellite imagery has revealed that despite the successful disengagement and de-escalation process with the PLA from the Pangong Tso region, additional troops have been reinforced to form a military garrison in Rutog County on the eastern end of the lake.

The OSINT expert noted that after a successful military disengagement from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake, a large section of the troops was stationed in the Rutog County area, and from the image the user shared, it can be seen that construction of military barracks has been observed there since 2019. Recent imagery acquired on May 11, 2021, revealed the continued deployment of troops and equipment in the region by the PLA.

Imagery observation includes:

Large motor pool consisting of various vehicle types including support & offensive units

Troop accommodation within prefabricated heated units and external tentage

Multiple tarped and camouflaged positions suspected of hosting supplies or weaponry

Possible munitions storage

Due to the scale, nature and proximity of this deployment near Pangong Tso lake, it can be assumed that this Rutog base is expected to act as a feeder station for future PLA activity in the Pangong Tso area.

Rutog County is reportedly only around 100 km from Pangong Tso lake and 110 km from Moldo, where multiple rounds of Commander-level disengagement talks were held between India and China. Moldo is an important PLA outpost along the Line of Actual Control and in light of Rutog base seeing significant military activity, in the form of construction of new garrison facilities, radar stations, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites, heliports and tank drills, it can be understood that the PLA is building up military presence in the area again.

Galwan Valley Clash

An intense face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020 resulted in casualties on both sides. And after multiple levels of diplomatic and military talks, both armies agreed to disengage in February 2021.