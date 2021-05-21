New Tibet President-in-exile Penpa Tsering Vows 'Will Continue Fight' For Tibetan Cause

After a sweeping victory in the democratic election of Tibetan leadership in exile, President-elect Penpa Tsering in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday asserted that the Tibetans will keep fighting until a lasting solution to the Tibetan issue is found, and added that he is planning to reach out to the Chinese government for the same.

Opinion on the Tibetan idea of 'prepare for the worst and hope for the best', he stated, "It's been 60-70 years since China occupied Tibet but the spirit of Tibetans has not died." He went on to highlight that though the population of Tibetans is very small, the spirit of Dalai Lama and the spirit of the Tibetans, even those living outside, has kept the issue alive. He added, "therefore, we will continue to have an optimistic view."

'Tibetans have a lot of potential'

Except for the spirit, as per Tsering, the Tibetan population also possess a lot of potentials. Reasoning out his claim, he said, "Now, many more Tibetans are going out to the western countries and we have already settled in more than 25 countries. They have acquired citizenship of those countries, and speak the language there, and even understand the workings of those countries." He went on, "These potentials of the Tibetan youngsters should be mobilized, and for that, I intend to start a Tibetan advocacy group a volunteer group to advocate for Tibetans and their cause worldwide, and this will bolster our efforts to reaching out to governments and think tanks around the world."

He also went on to laud the efforts of the media. He said, "The media has played a very important role. What I have said in the past ten days is, I am sure, heard by the Chinese govt, and that is why it has responded in the global times."

'For the cause of Tibet, we are one'

He also took the opportunity to address rumours of conflict in the Dalai Lama group. "We practice democracy and within a democracy, there is always a difference in opinions, and that's allowed." Taking a jibe at China, he added, "In communist China, you don't have democracy, don't have freedom of expression, so they find it rather weird but any sort of group that is working on democratic lines, there are divisions." He concluded by saying, "When it comes to the cause of Tibet, we are one.

China-Tibet issue

In 1951, Tibet was occupied by China in “a calculated and systematic strategy aimed at the destruction of their national and cultural identities,” and it continued for over 8 years until the Tibetans, in a move to overthrow the Chinese, began a full-blown uprising. The results were, however, nowhere close to the expectations and in fact, led to the complete overthrow of the Tibetan Government and the self-imposed exile of the Dalai Lama in India along with 100,000 Tibetans, and there he began the Tibetan Government-in-exile, headquartered in Dharmsala. In 1963, the Dalai Lama promulgated a constitution for a democratic Tibet, which has been successfully implemented, to the extent possible, by the Government-in-exile. Since the complete devolution of political role by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, there have been held three successful democratic elections, the third one conducted recently.

Meanwhile, religious persecution, consistent violations of human rights, and the wholesale destruction of religious and historic buildings by the Chinese have continued but have not led to the destruction of the spirits of the people in Tibet, and those in exile in India. Since the Chinese occupation till now, millions have lost their lives but they seem just as determined to regain the country's independence.

