New Zealand FM Nanaia Mahuta To Visit China, Discuss Security Challenges

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta would leave for China on Tuesday to meet her counterpart Qin Gang, reported the Guardian. This would be the first visit to Beijing by a New Zealand foreign minister since 2019. Ahead of the ministerial meeting with the Chinese envoy, Mahuta affirmed that she would raise the concerns about "key security challenges" at the meeting, such as the “illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine”, and would advocate for outcomes reflecting New Zealand’s values on human rights issues, as per media reports.

“New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging,” said New Zealand’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta. Further, she added: “I intend to discuss areas where we cooperate, such as on trade, people-to-people and climate and environmental issues.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, while addressing at a post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Bejing was “a very important relationship to New Zealand”, and it was “important that we reestablish those in-person opportunities to engage country-to-country”. Going further, Hipkins added: "I certainly haven’t taken off the table the potential for me to visit China at some point later this year.”

Mahuta's trip to Beijing

It is noted that the visit by New Zealand's FM would be clashing with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia to hold talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. When asked if the timing of Mahuta’s visit was appropriate or not, Hipkins answered: "Let me again restate our position. We are emphatically opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are also very opposed to any suggestion that other countries might support Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Our position on that absolutely remains.”

While addressing the issue of human rights, New Zealand PM said that their position has not changed and “the opportunity to travel in person and to raise issues in person I think is an important one". Further, he added that this would be their first significant in-person ministerial visit since the global pandemic, so it is an opportunity for them to voice the range of issues.

Meanwhile, Mahuta stated that she would “continue to advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand’s interests and values, including on human rights. I also intend to raise New Zealand’s concerns about key regional and global security challenges, including the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

Auckland and Bejing's relationship

The two nations have strong trade relations and China is New Zealand's largest trading partner by a considerable margin and has been accountable for about 30% of New Zealand’s total exports. However, over the years, relations between the two countries have been strained over joining in the condemnation of some human rights issues, including the internment and repression of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang. Notably, New Zealand has avoided some of the harder-line rhetoric such as "Australia clobbered by punitive trade tariffs". The tensions between Auckland and Beijing have increased due to the interventions and presence Chinese military in the Indo-Pacific region and South China Sea. New Zealand's FM Mahuta warned its exporters of a possible future “storm” of anger from China, and said that it “may only be a matter of time”.

