MeToo: Chinese Tennis Athlete Accuses Former Vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of Sexual Abuse

In a #MeToo claim that has rattled China, a tennis star Peng Shuai in a now-censored post accused the former vice premier Zhang Gaoli from the Communist Party of sexual abuse approximately three years ago. Peng’s now taken down post on the Chinese social media Weibo claimed that the Beijing politician Zhang, one of seven powerful members of the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Communist party, forced her to have sex by involving her in an extramarital affair for almost 10 years, and coerced her to keep the relationship “a secret” as high profile officials in China are forbidden to have affairs outside of their marriages.

The 35-year-old Chinese tennis star created a stir online as she opened up about sexual abuse in the hands of China’s ruling Communist Party’s member in a #MeToo scandal, prompting the authorities to impose an immediate online censorship on her account. In a crackdown against her social media, the authorities went on to block the word “tennis” and her name as well as any search keyword that would trace back to her case from the platform. But a screenshot of Peng’s post on her verified Weibo account, a Chinese version of Twitter, was widely circulated and has now become viral on Twitter.

Peng subjected emotional and sexual abuse

In her explosive post, Peng revealed that then Communist Party leader of Tianjin, a coastal city to the southeast of Beijing Zhang first laid eyes on her after she was invited by him and his spouse to have a meal. The high ranking Chinese government official then pressurised the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion into a sexual relation with him for over several years, subjecting her to emotional and sexual abuse. While he prohibited the female tennis player from making their sexual engagement public, he suddenly broke off all contacts without explanation after he was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee in Beijing. The suddenly one morning, after Zhang retired, he invited Peng to play tennis in Beijing and later pressurized her into having sex.

“That afternoon I did not agree at first and was crying all the time," the Chinese tennis player wrote in her deleted post. She further added, that due to constant persuading from Zhang, she relented. "I was panicking and I was scared, but I agreed to it due to my feelings for you from seven years ago," she said in her post, apparently a letter to the former head of Communist Party. Peng elaborates that she had suffered "too much injustice and insults” as she outlined her emotional and mental trauma, adding that Zhang ultimately refused to meet her and “disappeared.”

Zhang’s wife Kang Jie could not be reached for comments by the US broadcasters.

'Manipulated' into sexual relationship

The Chinese tennis player backed her claims by sharing the screenshots on her since-deleted verified account. As the allegation against the former state leader emerged, a blanket censorship was placed on tennis star Peng Shuai across Weibo. Shuai posted an open letter to Zhang, in which she alleged that she was manipulated into a relationship by the 75 years old, who served on the ruling Communist Party's seven person Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. The latter retired in 2018.

"Why did you have to come back to me, took me to your home to force me to have sex with you? Yes, I did not have any evidence, and it was simply impossible to have evidence," she wrote. "I couldn't describe how disgusted I was, and how many times I asked myself am I still a human? I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I was acting, which person is the real me?" her now deleted post read.

Owing to the political sensitivity of the #MeToo scandal, after her lengthy confessional post published shortly after 10 pm Tuesday, the Chinese tennis player suddenly disappeared from social media. The New York Times confirmed that the word Tennis on Weibo gave no search results as it may have been banned. As of Wednesday, the Weibo discussion pages about tennis remained inactive, and any reference to the sex scandal involving Zhang was removed. While Peng’s verified account with more than half a million followers was seen active at the time of this report, any post related to the #MeToo scandal was censored by the authorities. China’s IMDB-like movie review website named Douban blocked comments sections and entire page to the Korean romance drama "Prime Minister and I" after discussion on Peng's sexual abuse case picked momentum.

No response was issued by the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC, US. Also, it was not possible for the US broadcasters to seek clarification about the unsettling claims from the top leaders of Zhang's standing due to their position of power.