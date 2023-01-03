Nurse Breaks Down Into Tears As China's COVID Surge Overwhelms Hospitals

China is witnessing a massive surge in COVID cases, and the latest footage surfacing on social media platforms is proof that the healthcare system in China is completely overwhelmed, making it difficult for doctors and nurses to treat patients.

In a recent video shared by a Twitterati, it is visible that a nurse who has been continuously working for more than 15 hours broke down in tears, complaining that she has been "working from 8 am to 10 pm" with no time to drink water or eat food. In the video clip, the tired nurses are seen complaining that due to a surge in infections, they have been overburdened with work.

On Twitter, a user named Jennifer Zeng posted a series of video clips showing the current situation in China. In one of the clips, Zeng said, "A nurse at a hospital in CCPChina breaks down and cries." She said nurses complained, "They've been working from 8:00 am. to 10:00 pm. There is no time for a sip of water or a bite of food. Endless jobs to do. When will this kind of time end?" Another nurse says while shooting this video."

Nurse breaks down in tears as COVID situation overwhelms hospitals in China

Nurse at a hospital in #CCPChina breaks down and cries. “We’ve been working from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. No time for a sip of water or a bite of food. Endless jobs to do. When will this kind of days end?”

Another nurse says while shooting this video. #chinacovid #ChinaCovidCases pic.twitter.com/kU2W78GlK4 — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) January 3, 2023

Patients receive treatments on street in China

Meanwhile, another post shared by her on Twitter showed how COVID patients were receiving treatments on the street due to the overcrowded conditions in the hospitals. In the video clip, it is seen that more than 20 people are lying on stretchers outside the hospital on the streets with their relatives standing near them. "At, oh no, outside a hospital in Beijing, patients receive treatments on the street as there is no more space inside," read the post shared by Zeng on Twitter.

In another post, Zeng shared a video clip showing the long line of funeral cars standing in a queue at the Zhangjiagang, Suzhou City crematorium. "At Zhangjiagang, Suzhou City Crematorium. Early in the morning, long line of funeral cars queuing. This is already 1 km away from the crematorium," she tweeted.

WHO asks Chinese health officials to show transparency in COVID data

It is pertinent to mention here that China is witnessing its worst COVID crisis, and experts have suggested that this situation would last for nearly 3 months. The Chinese government, on the other hand, has been hiding the real related data, which forced the World Health Organization to ask China's health officials to regularly share correct information and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country. WHO on Friday asked Chinese health officials to be more transparent in sharing more genetic sequencing data, including information on hospitalisations, casualties, and vaccinations.

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on Chinese travellers amid a surge in infection

It is important to mention here that Australia and Canada have introduced a new rule requiring Chinese travellers to take the COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. On Sunday, the health ministry of Australia said that from January 5, all travellers from China, Macao, and Hong Kong will be required to present a negative COVID test report taken within 48 hours of their departure. Canada has also announced similar measures that will become effective on January 5.

Image: AP/Representative