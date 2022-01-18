Omicron: China Links Recent COVID Outbreak To Parcels From Countries Including US, Canada

Amid soaring Omicron cases in China, the health experts are now linking the recent COVID outbreak to the parcels mailed from overseas including the United States and Canada, according to a report by Associated Press. In a recent report of the state-owned media outlet, Global Times, authorities have directed to invoke stringent measures with an aim to disinfect sites where items mailed from overseas are handled. As per the new guidelines ordered by the Chinese Communist Party, all the workers associated with the delivery of parcels need to wear protective equipment, receive booster shots and undergo regular testing. Also, it directed to isolate and clean the packages received from other countries including the US and the UK where the COVID cases hit a new record in the past month.

The government has also directed the courier agencies to ensure they are free from the virus. Notably, the recent direction issued by the Chinese authorities is surprisingly opposite from what the global health expert suggests. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus particularly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze.

The global health agency says that the virus “needs a live animal or human host to multiply and survive and cannot multiply on the surface of food packages." On the other hand, the Chinese health expert says the virus can spread through machines to humans.

China locks city of 1.3 million after three asymptomatic COVID cases reported

Recently, the local administration of Yuzhou - a city with a population of around 1.3 million and an area of more than 1,400 sq km-- has been put under strict lockdown after three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 emerged in the area. According to the local media reports, emergency precautions were announced as two of the residents were found COVID positive. The authorities also said that the two infected patients who are now under supervision had no travel history in the past two weeks. As of now, almost all public services including, transportation, hotel, restaurants, would remain shut until further orders. Apart from public transport, the authorities ordered schools and colleges to switch online mode to conduct classes.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay