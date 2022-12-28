One Dead After Over 200 Cars Crash ​amid Fog On A Bridge In China's Zhengzhou: Report

Over 200 vehicles got stuck one after another on a bridge in China's Zhengzhou city because of heavy fog, reported Sputnik, citing local authorities. At least one person has been reported dead in the incident that occurred on a two-way road bridge in the city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The huge pile-up of vehicles happened due to the extremely foggy weather and low visibility, according to Chinese television.

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, showing cars and trucks parked sideways on the multilane road, which was closed due to traffic for several hours. In a few videos, drivers and passengers can be seen standing on top of cars, surveying the chaos after dozens of vehicles piled up due to bad weather.

There was a huge pileup involving 400+ vehicles on Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge (郑新黄河大桥) — which connects Henan’s Zhengzhou and Xinxiang across the Yellow River — due to dense fog and icy road surface at around 10am Dec 28 morning…



According to reports, nearly 280 vehicles were involved in the accident. Several injured drivers and passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, with only one death reported. Several vehicles were damaged, while others were stuck in the fog, which occurred in three different places. Meanwhile, a rescue team and security officials have been deployed at the scene, and they are clearing wreckage from the southbound section, according to Newsweek.

Henan and the provincial capital Zhengzhou were witnessing visibility as low as 650 feet on Wednesday morning, said the weather service agency. However, this isn't the first time that China has experienced a major pileup of vehicles due to foggy weather. Earlier in 2016, dozens of vehicles crashed one after another due to low visibility on the road. At least 17 people were killed in the incident.

