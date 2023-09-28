Ousted Chinese FM Qin Gang 'fathered A Child' In US Through American Surrogate: Report

Months after China’s former Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappeared from the public light, reports are emerging that the 57-year-old Chinese politician fathered a child after having a love affair with a television presenter. According to the Financial Times, the missing leader took the route of surrogacy and had the child in the United States. The former Chinese foreign minister was sacked from the high-profile role in July with little to no explanation. He was later replaced by veteran politician Wang Yi. The ousted Chinese official was reportedly having an affair with a 40-year-old TV presenter, Fu Xiaotian.

If the reports are believed to be true, the matter becomes complicated since the practice of surrogacy is banned in China. Meanwhile, an insider told the Financial Times that Fu also disappeared earlier this year and her phone has remained unreachable since June. Sources close to the communist party of China told the news outlet that authorities in Beijing are investigating the relationship between the pair. As per the sources, Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that the personal life of a senior staff is the “reflection of the official’s work performance”.

Qin Gang had an affair while he was stationed in Washington

According to The Financial Times, the ousted Chinese official had an extramarital affair with the Hong Kong-based TV presenter, while he was stationed in Washington. It is important to note that a child of a foreign diplomat born in the US is not eligible for American citizenship. However, the rule will not apply if the child is born using a US surrogate. The source revealed that the party’s senior leadership were told that Qin was being removed due to his “lifestyle issues”.

As per the reports, Fu dropped a hint about their relationship online before she disappeared. In March she told her followers on a Chinese social media platform Weibo that the father of the baby was not American. She also wished the unnamed father on his birthday around the same time Qin celebrated his own birthday. Meanwhile, Qin moved to Washington with his wife Lin Yan when he was appointed ambassador in 2021. He was later promoted to foreign minister in January 2023. The Chinese foreign ministry described Qin as “married with a son” before his profile was removed from the foreign ministry website.