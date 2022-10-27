Outgoing Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has bid goodbye to his "friends" in India as his term comes to an end. He thanked the people of India for giving "kind support" to him and his wife in the past three years and three months. While sharing a picture of himself and his wife, Chinese envoy wished good health, happiness and prosperity to the people of India.

Sun Weidong tweeted, "Bid farewell to all my friends in India. Thank you for your kind support to me and my wife in the past 3 years & 3 months. Wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. May our friendship everlasting!" In his farewell remarks posted on the Chinese Embassy in India website, Sun Weidong said that he assumed office as the ambassador of China to India in July 2019 and recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Chennai.

Bid farewell to all my friends in India. Thank you for your kind support to me and my wife in the past 3 years & 3 months. Wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. May our friendship everlasting! pic.twitter.com/IH64Fjsapm — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) October 26, 2022

Chinese envoy recalls time in India

Recalling his time in India, Weidong said that he has visited many places in the country and witnessed the development and changes in India. Chinese envoy stressed that he made every effort to strengthen communication, enhance mutual understanding, resolve issues and promote bilateral ties between the two nations. Sun Weidong said that he believes that the bilateral ties between India and China "will eventually have the clouds cleared and return to the right track" under the strategic guidance of leaders of both nations and the efforts of both sides.

China & India should strive to 'resolve differences': Weidong

In his farewell remarks, he underscored that there is enough room for both nations to develop together. Sun Weidong said that the people of China and India have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve cooperation. He called on China and India to make efforts to resolve differences and work for a "proper solution" through talks. Notably, the ties between India and China have been strained after the Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of both nations. On October 26, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met outgoing Chinese envoy Sun Weidong. EAM Jaishankar stressed that the "peace and tranquillity" in the border regions is "necessary."

"The two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences. The two countries need to respect each other’s political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs," Sun Weidong said in his farewell remarks posted on Chinese Embassy website.

Received Ambassador Sun Weidong of China for a farewell call.



Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. pic.twitter.com/NA2KSEADZJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2022

