Outgoing Chinese Envoy Calls On China & India To Resolve Differences Through Talks

Outgoing Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, in his farewell remarks stressed that there is enough room for both nations to develop together. He said that the people of China and India have enoguh wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve cooperation. He called on China and India to make efforts to resolve differences and work for "proper solution" through talks. In his remarks, Weidong stated that two nations must respect each other.

"The two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences. The two countries need to respect each other’s political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs," Sun Weidong said in his farewell remarks posted on Chinese Embassy website. "There is enough room in the world for China and India to develop together, and two countries and peoples should have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve win-win cooperation between the two big neighboring and emerging countries," he added.

Notably, the ties between India and China have been strained after the Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of both nations. India and China have held several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the border areas of both nations since 2020.

Expressing his views on the similarities between India and China, Sun Weidong said that both nations are "ancient oriental civilizations" and have been living adjacent to each other for thousands of years. He underscored that ancient civilisations give both nations "long-term perspective and rich wisdom" in addressing the issues.

Chinese envoy calls for enhancing India-China ties

Highlighting the agricultural work of China and India, he stressed that both nations are great agricultural nations and recounted his visits to Indian villages. In his remarks, he also quoted Indian poet Rabindra Nath Tagore by saying, "We Easterners can neither borrow the minds of the West nor the temperament of the West. We need to discover our own right to be born with. I fully agree with him."

Calling for enhancing ties between India and China, Sun Weidong stressed that both nations must strengthen communication and cooperation.

Nations must communicate to avoid misunderstanding: Weidong

Sun Weidong stated that the two nations must use communication channels and strengthen mutual understanding in a bid to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation. He called on both nations to enhance exchanges and cooperation between themselves. "We should expand exchanges and cooperation between political parties and local governments as well as strengthen economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Highlighting the efforts of China, he informed that Beijing has issued more than 1800 visas to Indian students and expressed hope there will be more and more exchange of visits between the people of both nations.

Image: AP/ANI