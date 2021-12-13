Pakistan-China Shake Hands On Not Politicising Sports Amid Terror & Olympic Boycott Threat

'World's worst human right abusers' China and Pakistan have yet again joined hands and slammed other nations' planned diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Despite rising concern over human rights violations in Pakistan and China, the two all-weather allies continue to deepen the Sino-Pak relationship by denouncing the growing calls for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics over China's alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The two like-minded nations, which have already been designated by the US as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, have accused Washington of breaking the idea of "political neutrality in sport".

Now, in another step to deepen ties, Pakistan has backed China and spoken against the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming sporting event. And in response, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Pong on Sunday said that his nation appreciates Pakistan for being against the “politicisation” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry had said that Islamabad opposes any form of politicisation of sports, adding that Beijing Winter Olympics will offer a spectacular and colourful gala to sports enthusiasts around the world. On the other hand, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan said that Bejing “highly” appreciates Islamabad’s position. While taking to Twitter, Pong also added that the upcoming winter games are not a stage for the “grandstanding of politicians”.

Pakistan’s position to oppose any form of pliticization of sports is highly appreciated. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world! https://t.co/oFUIsoWNk3 — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) December 12, 2021

Unlike countries like the US, UK, Australia and Canada, Pakistan has supported China and expressed best wishes to Beijing for a “very successful hosting” of the Winter Games in February 2022. Pakistan also hopes that all nations will come together in Beijing and afford their athletes an opportunity against the best. However, citing China’s alleged ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the US and its allies have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Now, countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, as well as the European Union, are now divided over boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Earlier this week, France defied other member nations, announcing that it will send high-level officials to this winter's Beijing Olympics. Japan, on the other hand, has hinted at joining the US strategy of punishing China for its human rights violations by restricting its diplomats from attending the Winter Games.

US ‘will pay the price’ for diplomatic boycott

Meanwhile, China has accused the US of violating the Olympic spirit. According to AP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian vowed that Beijing would respond with “firm countermeasures”, however, he gave no details. China also called the diplomatic boycott a “political manipulation” by the United States. It has stated that Washington “will pay the price” for its moves.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that politicians calling for a boycott are “doing so for their own political interests and posturing”. “In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the #Beijing2022 to be successfully held,” the embassy added. Moreover, China’s mission to the UN also called the boycott a “self-directed political farce”, and added that the US just wants to “politicise sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation”.

(Image: AP)