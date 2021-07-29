Pakistani Terrorists Kill Chinese Nationals, China Terms It As An “isolated Case”

In a major setback for China, two Chinese citizens who were en route to a factory in Karachi were brutally attacked by bike-borne masked men. One Chinese national was wounded and the other died. This is the second time in a row that Chinese nationals are being targeted in Pakistan. Earlier, as many as 9 Chinese workers were targeted and killed in a bus explosion. The Chinese workers who were killed were working at the Dasu hydroelectric project, which is being built by China in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Meanwhile, the Chinese government downplayed the attack and called it "an isolated case".

The Chinese workers were on their way to work when they were attacked, the gunmen riding on a motorcycle fired at the car and fled from the scene said Pakistani security personnel. Meanwhile, Chinese foreign minister Lijian expressed his confidence in the Pakistan government and said Pakistan will protect Chinese workers and property in Pakistan.

Nine Chinese nationals were killed in Pakistan

Earlier on July 14, as many as 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed in a targeted bomb attack in Kohistan, northwest Pakistan. The Chinese workers who were killed were a part of the China-Pak Dasu hydroelectric project.

Initially, the Pakistan government denied the involvement of any terrorists and said the explosion happened due to a mechanical issue on the bus. On further investigation, it was found the bus explosion was carried out by terrorists based in Pakistan.

Later, the Imran Khan-led government confirmed the explosion as a terrorist attack. The Chinese government offered condolences and urged the Pakistani government to strictly investigate the matter. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also asked Pakistan to protect Chinese nationals living in Pakistan.

Why are Pakistani terrorists killing Chinese nationals?

To connect western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar, China has invested $65 billion in Pakistan. In the last six years, as a part of the CPEC project, hundreds of Chinese workers and engineers have come to work in Pakistan.

If reports are to be believed, the China-Pakistan project is not accepted by locals and separatist leaders in Pakistan. Talibani leaders who are situated in Pakistan are unhappy with the ongoing China-Pakistan project, as they claim the CPEC project gives no direct benefit to them.

China hosted a Taliban delegation

Recently, China hosted a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar. As the terror outfit in Afghanistan continues to gain power in the country, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yu on "peace efforts" in the war-stricken country of Afghanistan along with other bilateral matters.

