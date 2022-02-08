Peng Shuai Announces Abrupt Retirement From Tennis; Says 'it's Hard To Say Goodbye'

China’s tennis star Peng Shuai has abruptly announced her retirement from the sport after being at the centre of an ongoing #MeToo movement in the Asian country, reported Insider. In an interview with a French publication, L'Équipe published Monday, she retracted from the accusations that she previously made against the former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulting her. Even though the entire world was rocked by her sudden disappearance from the public eye following the social media post, Peng denied ever disappearing or being held against her will by the Chinese government.

Dismissing the allegations, Chinese tennis star said, “Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way.” The 36-year-old player said she “wanted to” delete the social media post in which she made the sexual assault allegations against the CCP official. She told L'Équipe, “I'd like to say that feelings, sports, and politics are three very distinct things. My love life problems, my personal life, must not be mingled with sports and politics”.

In other shocking remarks, after Peng’s disappearance in November 2021 triggered a global campaign calling for her safety against CCP’s crackdown, the player now told the French media outlet, “I never disappeared. Everyone could see me”. Peng also informed that from hereon, she will not be playing the sport professionally.

What reasons did Peng Shuai cite for abrupt resignation?

In the same interview, Peng Shuai cited her age, “multiple surgeries” and also the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasons for her abrupt retirement. The Chinese star said, “Tennis completely changed my life. It brought me joy, challenges, and so much more. Sometimes it's hard to say goodbye and retire…Even if I no longer participate in professional competitions, I will always be a tennis player."

It is pertinent to note that Peng’s remarks to the French media outlet came after the New York Times reported the player held a private meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee in Beijing over the weekend. When NYT asked Bach if he is planning on launching an investigation into Peng’s previous claims of sexual assault. IOC president said, “It must be her decision. It's her life. It's her allegations."

(Image: AP)

