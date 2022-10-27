'Personally, A Big Fan Of India; We Can Work Together': Chinese Diplomat Shower Praises

A top Chinese diplomat has showered praises on India by calling himself the country's "big fan" and said that India and China can work together to resolve regional and beyond issues.

China's Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday, October 26, suggested that India and China can closely work together to resolve any economic, geopolitical and other issues in the Bay of Bengal region and beyond. "We never view India as a strategic rival or strategic competitor of China," Li said during an interaction with diplomatic correspondents based in Dhaka.

"Personally, I am a big fan of India. We can work together more closely to solve economic and geopolitical issues," Ambassador Li Jiming added. The Chinese diplomat said that Beijing “does not want to see the Bay of Bengal as heavily armed". He also stated that China expected all South Asian countries to play a constructive role and did not want them to behave "the way some countries are doing (currently) in Europe," an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Chinese envoy's statement came when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the outgoing Chinese Ambassador in New Delhi Sun Weidong that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal ties between India and China.

Outgoing Chinese envoy calls for enhancing India-China ties

In his farewell remarks, the outgoing Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong stressed that there is enough room for both nations to develop together. He said that the people of China and India have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve cooperation. He called on China and India to make efforts to resolve differences and work for a "proper solution" through talks. In his remarks, Weidong stated that two nations must respect each other.

Notably, the ties between India and China have been strained after the Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of both nations. India and China have held several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the border areas of both nations since 2020.

Expressing his views on the similarities between India and China, Sun Weidong said that both nations are "ancient oriental civilizations" and have been living adjacent to each other for thousands of years. He underscored that ancient civilisations give both nations "long-term perspective and rich wisdom" in addressing the issues.

(With inputs from PTI)