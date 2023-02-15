Philippines President Summons Chinese Envoy To Express 'serious Concerns' Over Laser Row

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday summoned the Chinese envoy as tensions have soared between China and the Southeast Asian country over what has been termed as “ïncreasing intensity and frequency of actions” by the Chinese against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has accused China of using military-grade laser light against its patrol boat, temporarily blinding one of its crew members and interrupting a mission in the South China Sea.

President Marcos squared up with the Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and expressed “serious concern” over the incident. "The increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fisherman… the latest of which was the deployment of a military grade laser against our Coast Guard vessels," said the Philippines government spokeswoman, Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as reported by the Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Manila said in a statement that President Marcos and Ambassador Huang Xilian met on Tuesday and “exchanged views on how to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and communication, and properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines”.

US, Aus & Japan condemn the laser incident

This incident has brought condemnation from the Philippines allies like the US, describing the Chinese manoeuvre as “provocative and unsafe”. The Japanese and Australian embassies in Manila have also expressed their concerns over the laser incident.

Ned Price, the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, in a statement said China’s “dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order.”

The Chinese foreign ministry reacted sharply to the accusations of Manila and noted that the coast guard acted in accordance with established laws. “We urge the Philippines to avoid such actions, and the actions of China’s staff are professional and restrained,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said in a press briefing.

He further added, “We hope the Philippine side will respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and avoid taking any actions that may exacerbate disputes and complicate the situation," which came in the backdrop the Philippines foreign ministry lodging a formal protest to the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday over the incident.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's visit to the Phillippines

This incident comes in the backdrop of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s visit to the island nation earlier this month. The meeting resulted in the US gaining access to military bases located near Taiwan and the South China Sea as tensions between the US and China soared to an all-time high. Manila has given Washington access to military bases in “strategic areas of the country”, said the Philippines Department of National Defense.

The access will enhance the presence of the US in the highly volatile region of the disputed South China Sea enabling Washington to enhance monitoring activity over the Chinese and grow its military capabilities in the region. In a statement, the spokesperson of China's ministry of foreign affairs expressed anguish over the development and blamed Washington for strengthening its military deployment in the disputed region “out of its own selfish interests and with a zero-sum mentality”.

“It’s time for the Chinese government to restrain its forces,” Spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Medel Aguilar told reporters on Monday. “So that it does not commit any provocative act that will endanger the lives of people” as reported by Time.

Last week, the Philippines President paid a visit to Japan, an ally of Washington. Amid mounting worries over China's aggression, Japan approved its largest military buildup since the Second World War in December.