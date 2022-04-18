Popular Health Platform Discredits Traditional Chinese Meds As Viable Treatment For COVID

Chinese herbal medicine manufacturers received a heavy blow after an influential health platform Dingxiang Yisheng revealed that the treatment is inappropriate for preventing COVID-19 infection. The medicine, which was widely distributed in Shanghai to treat patients amid skyrocketing COVID infections in the city, was discredited by the Beijing-based healthcare watchdog. Yisheng added that the herbal medicine being prescribed and administered was far from preventing COVID-19.

Shortly after the report emerged, stock prices and subsequently the market value of manufacturer and supplier Shijiazhuang Yiling took a free fall. According to Global Times reports, the Chinese drug producers' herbal medicine Lianhua Qingwen accounted for nearly 40% of the total revenue. The revelation of its inefficiency in treating COVID patients cost the company approximately 6.7 billion yuan ( $1.05 billion) on Friday.

At the onset of the pandemic, the company's revenue shot up by at least 50% in March 2020. The company also beefed up production to deliver capsules to Hong Kong during the Omicron wave earlier this year. The herbal medicine reportedly caused a plethora of side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and rash, Dr Fang Bangjiang from Long Hua Hospital in Shanghai said, as quoted by ANI. He added the treatment is suitable for patients with mild symptoms. A box of the said medicine was also delivered to residents under strict home quarantine in Shanghai as the rate of infections bolstered in the past few weeks.

Shanghai faces severe food shortage as Xi Jinping govt enforced brutal lockdown

It is mentioned that China is facing its worst outbreak of COVID-19 cases with Shanghai witnessing an unprecedented spike in the number of infections. The current COVID-19 situation in the country has led to brutal lockdowns being forced on millions of citizens. The clumsy lockdown has also led thousands to take to the streets in protest against China's much-criticized 'Zero-COVID' strategy. A massive crowd of starving rioters, last Friday, ransacked and looted a supermarket as the lockdown continued for the third consecutive week. With a daily caseload of more than 2,000 cases, most of China's largest city has remained under strict lockdown. Horrors did not end here, hike in food prices and food insecurity are some of the major issues residents of China's wealthiest cities are facing.

(Image: AP)