Post PM Modi's I-Day Speech, China Expresses Willingness To 'properly Manage Differences'

Two days after PM Modi hailed the Armed Forces' befitting response at the LAC in his Independence Day speech, China expressed its willingness to work with India. Addressing a briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stressed on the close ties between the two nations. According to him, the development of bilateral relations shall bring stability, peace and prosperity of the region and the whole world. He maintained that China was ready to enhance political mutual trust and practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian remarked, "We have noted Prime Minister Modi’s speech. We are close neighbours, we are emerging countries with over one billion people. So, the sound development of bilateral ties not only serves the interest of the two peoples but also stability, peace, prosperity of the region and the whole world."

He added, "The right path for the two sides is to respect and support each other as this serves our long-term interests. So, China stands ready to work with India to enhance our political mutual trust, properly manage our differences, step-up practical cooperation and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties."

What is the LAC faceoff?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. In the standoff period, 5 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and three rounds of WMCC talks have been held between India and China. During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements.

There was a consensus that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India reiterated the need to restore status quo ante in the fifth Corps Commander-level talks held on August 2. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, PM Modi stated, "We were challenged along our borders at LAC and LoC. But our country has given a befitting response to those attacking us, in a language they understand. We are dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the country. The entire world has seen how we protected our borders in Ladakh. I salute all the Bravehearts."

