Pradeep Kumar Rawat Takes Charge As India's New Envoy To China: Know All About Him

Senior Indian diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat took charge as India's new ambassador to China on Monday. Rawat earlier was serving as India's ambassador to the Netherlands after which in December 2021, it was announced that he would be appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China, replacing Vikram Misri.

Meanwhile confirming the same, the Indian embassy in China also took to Twitter and stated, "H.E. Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China assumed charge." While Rawat has already arrived in China, he also underwent mandatory quarantine as per China's COVID-19 protocols.

On the other hand, Vikram Misri, who was India's envoy for China for the last three years has been appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA).

Notably, Rawat's appointment comes at a time when the Indo-China relations remain in a state of grim amid the lingering Eastern Ladakh border standoff. Read on to know more about India's new ambassador to China.

Who is Pradeep Kumar Rawat?

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Pradeep Kumar Rawat previously served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands. He joined services in 1990 and had then served in Hong Kong and Beijing between 1992 and 1997 and then again in Beijing between 2003-2007. Apart from that, he also served at the Indian mission in Mauritius.

Later in 2007, he became the head of the Ministry of External Affairs' East Asia division and then from 2009-2013 served as the head of the India-Taipei Association, India's diplomatic mission in Taiwan. Following this, he served as a joint secretary for East Asia from 2014 to 2017 and was a part of the major negotiation concerning the 2017 Doklam standoff.

After this, he was appointed as the ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020 following which finally he began serving as an ambassador of India to the Netherlands in 2021 and was the Permanent Representative of India to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons from January 2021-February 2022.

Rawat is known for negotiating in a well-versed manner with Chinese diplomats and speaks fluent Mandarin.

Image: Twitter/@EOIBEIJING