Preparing For War? China Launches New Wartime Recruitment Rules Amid Tensions Over Taiwan

New rules for the recruitment of soldiers in wartime have been released by Beijing, with veterans listed as a priority, raising concerns about the Chinese military's preparedness for a potential conflict over Taiwan. The regulations, made public on Wednesday, emphasise the need to "focus on preparing for war" and increase efficiency by calling up recruits with "high calibre," as per a report from the South China Morning Post.

The amendment to recruitment provisions, passed earlier this month by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, China's highest command body led by President Xi Jinping, includes new rules on wartime recruitment set to take effect on May 1. Notably, for the first time, a separate chapter on wartime recruitment has been added to the regulations, outlining that ex-servicemen would be given priority and expected to rejoin their original units or similar positions.

CMC released a Q&A for clarification

The Central Military Commission (CMC) released a Q&A on Thursday to provide further clarification on the inclusion of a "wartime recruitment" chapter in the military regulations. According to a CMC official, the chapter was added to ensure the smooth replacement of troops and the fulfillment of soldier requirements during wartime, and was modeled after common practices in other countries. The official stated that the establishment of a special chapter to address wartime recruitment is aimed at regulating this issue in accordance with international norms.

The goal is to refine legal system to accomodate wartime arrangements

As per the regulations last revised in 2001, individuals who receive a recruitment notice during wartime are required to report to the designated location in a timely manner or face potential punishment. The regulations also state that during wartime, the State Council and the Central Military Commission have the authority to adjust recruitment conditions and methods within the bounds of the law, indicating the possibility of further changes. This recent amendment is part of China's ongoing efforts to refine its legal system to better accommodate wartime arrangements in the face of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Back in February, the Chinese legislature passed a resolution that grants the military authority to modify the application of the Criminal Procedure Law during wartime, with the aim of safeguarding military operations and enhancing the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) combat capabilities. During the annual parliamentary sessions held in March, deputies from the PLA called for the enactment of laws pertaining to the mobilization of reserve forces, emphasizing the need to study and accelerate the introduction of legislation related to wartime scenarios.