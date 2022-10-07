President Murmu & PM Modi Send Message To Xi Jinping On 73rd Founding Anniversary Of China

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sent congratulatory messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong has appreciated the congratulatory messages sent by President Murmu and PM Modi.

Sun Weidong took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Highly appreciated the congratulatory messages from President Smt. Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to President H.E. Xi Jinping & Premier H.E. Li Keqiang respectively on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China." Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to Xi Jinping and expressed hope to work with the Chinese President to promote the development of bilateral ties between both nations, Xinhua reported.

Highly appreciated the congratulatory messages from President Smt. Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to President H.E. Xi Jinping & Premier H.E. Li Keqiang respectively on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) October 6, 2022

In his congratulatory message, PM Modi noted that China and India are two developing countries and "emerging economies" which have an important role in promoting the positive development of the region and the entire world. He stressed that "peaceful and stable" ties between the two nations are of "paramount importance" and expressed the readiness of India in working with China, as per the news report. Notably, several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen have sent congratulatory messages to Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

India-China ties

Notably, ties between India and China have been strained as both nations engaged in a stand-off in various regions including the Finger Area in the Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. Earlier in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the India-China relationship has been strained as Beijing has not observed the border pacts, according to ANI. In his address at an Indian community event in Brazil, S Jaishankar said, "We have agreements with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops in the border area. They have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan valley. That problem has not been resolved and that has been clearly casting a shadow."

Meanwhile, India and China held a special round of military talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh. The two nations held a special round of military talks to discuss air space violations and provocations by China in that region in the past 45 days. As per an ANI report, the talks between the two nations took place after the Indian Air Force countered the Beijing's attempts to provoke in the Eastern Ladakh sector by violating air space.

(With inputs from ANI)