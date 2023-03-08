President Xi Jinping Slams US, Urges China’s Private Firms To 'Unite As One'

China's President Xi Jinping criticised the United States and urged the country’s private companies to “fight”, reported Sky News. This comes at a time when the Communist Party has seen mounting challenges at home and abroad. The lashing from the Chinese president comes during an annual legislative meeting in Beijing on Monday.

“(In the past five years,) western countries led by the United States have contained and suppressed us in an all-round way, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our development,” said China's President Xi while addressing a group of government advisers representing private businesses who were attending the meeting. In recent years, the relationship between Beijing and Washington has deteriorated immensely and China’s top leaders usually avoid directly attacking the US in public. However, Xi generally has only referred to “Western countries” or “some developed nations” while making some critical comments about Washington.

While talking to the Chinese business delegates from a top political advisory body, Xi shared concerns about external and economic challenges faced by China. Further, he urged Chinese people to "Unite as One". The tensions between the two nations soared in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated over North America and was then shot down by US fighter jets. According to Sky News, the economic ties between the two nations, China and the United States are at their worst in decades. During the annual meetings of China’s parliament, Xi spoke to the top political advisory body, also known as “Two Sessions.”

“In the coming period, the risks and challenges we face will only increase and become more severe. Only when all of the people think in one place, work hard in one place … can we continue to win new battles,” said Xi Jinping, as per the Xinhua news agency citing the official document. “We are in the same boat,” said the Chinese President.

These session meetings would be able to strengthen Xi’s direct control of China’s government and economic system. Further, an important reform of the cabinet would also be unveiled during the meetings. The meetings have featured as many as 5,000 delegates and would confirm Xi’s third term as president. This might be the biggest shuffle to China’s economic leadership in a decade.