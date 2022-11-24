Protesting Workers Thrashed At Chinese IPhone Factory For Seeking Better Pay Revision

Protests are a rare sight in China but a video has emerged showing people in a Chinese iPhone factory protesting against poor working conditions. Poor working conditions are not rare in China, on 21st November, 38 people died as a result of factory fire in China's Henan province. The protests occurred in the central city of Zhengzhou, which houses Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit. According to reports from the Associated Press, the protests started on Tuesday after the factory changed the terms of pay.

Police started beating the workers who were protesting, videos of which have gone viral on the internet. China is currently trying to control COVID-19 cases, which is negatively impacting China's factory output. China is widely considered the world's factory floor and the Chinese iPhone factory of Foxconn plays a crucial role in manufacturing iPhones in China and sending them around the world.

Discontent in China

Last month, thousands of people walked away from the factory in Zhengzhou. Foxconn offered more money to workers, to attract more labour from all over China, to make up for the employees who walked away last month. People from across China moved to Zhengzhou, due to the promise of higher pay. However, when they reached Zhengzhou, Foxconn apparently changed the terms of payment. This ultimately triggered the protests, on which police cracked down brutally.

Li Sanshan, an employee working at the factory told Associated Press that, “Foxconn released very tempting recruiting offers, and workers from all parts of the country came, only to find they were being made fools of." When workers from across China arrived at the factory, they were reportedly told that they need to work for two months at lower pay. The protests in Zhengzhou are a part of wider discontent in China. The discontent is growing due to China's COVID-19 restrictions that have confined numerous people to their homes, and even when the lockdown measures are lifted, there is no relief as people fear another lockdown might be imposed. The Communist Party secretary in charge of community services posted a video on Weibo asking protestors to withdraw and assuring them that their demands will be met, as per the AP report. Foxconn has issued a statement apologising for the "technical error" and assured workers that they will be paid what they were promised.