IMAGE: Twitter/@frances_hui/AP
Rare anti-Xi Jinping protests in China intensified on Thursday as demonstrators questioned the authoritarian Chinese leader's controversial 'Zero COVID' policy and his communist tenure ahead of his securing the third term at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party (CPC). On the Twitter-like Chinese social media platform, Weibo and WeChat, protesters widely objected to Jinping's rule.
On Twitter, accounts with the username 'Xi's Not My President' popped up as it demanded that Xi Jinping's "unrestricted presidency needs to be ended now." Some posts called to topple Jinping's government, with messages "overthrow the dictator traitor Xi Jinping" and “Don’t be slaves, be citizens."
Protest in #Beijing against Xi Jinping personally: "Overthrow the dictator and thief of the country Xi Jinping". "No PCR tests but foods, no lockdown but freedom, no lies but dignity, no Cultural Revolution but reforms, no figureheads but ballots. Don't be a slave but a citizen". pic.twitter.com/P9IWKJDNiG— Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) October 13, 2022
#CCPVirus #China #XiJinping #Shanghai #Beijing #COVID— Say No To Sino (@SayNoToSino) October 12, 2022
The virus came from China pic.twitter.com/6hGmsiZPi9
Credit: Twitter/@1Onwj9mqgo5Hpne
At a major thoroughfare in the northwest of the Chinese capital, protesters hung two large banners as they chanted anti-Xi Jinping remarks and strongly opposed Beijing's unrelenting Zero-COVID policy. They also protested Jinping's authoritarian rule and defiantly rebuked the Chinese government. Scores of Chinese nationals were permanently banned from the Tencent-owned app for up to 24 hours, many others were arrested for displaying anti-government material.
“Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to the cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to a great leader, yes to vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” a banner reportedly read, as protesters demanded that the decades-long communist leader Xi Jinping be removed from power.
It takes great bravery and incredible courage to pull off a protest in #Beijing against #XiJinping dictatorship & his inhumane-antiScience #ZeroCovid control.— Renee Xia (@ReneeXiaCHRD) October 13, 2022
Exercising #FreeExpression is human nature despite the dangers of doing so in one of the world's most repressive country https://t.co/tnJPW1Q86Y
今日北京海淀四通桥，在二十大前夕最为严控的北京，有人挂起了两条横幅— 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) October 13, 2022
一条是
不要核酸要吃饭，不要文革要改革
不要封城要自由，不要领袖要选票
不要谎言要尊严，不做奴才做公民
一条是
“罢课罢工罢免国贼习近平”
目前尚不知道照片里的黄烟是什么情况 pic.twitter.com/Xrm7Fgx5bc
Angry Chinese nationals chanted “We want food! We want freedom! We want votes!" and "remove dictator [Xi Jinping]" and "national traitor Xi Jinping! Go on Strike! Boycott Classes!" as they emerged on the streets, according to local Chinese reports. Near the Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s northwest, where protesters hung the banners, thick plumes of smoke were seen emerging. Chinese appealed for a nationwide strike. Tens of millions of people have been impacted by the stringent COVID-19 lockdown under China's strict 'Zero COVID' policy. Several businesses were coerced into a clampdown. Footages circulating on Twitter showed firefighters responding to a scene and extinguishing what appears to be some boxes set ablaze by the angry demonstrators. Dozens of security forces were also spotted barging into the stores, and questioning the pedestrians.