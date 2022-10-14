Rare anti-Xi Jinping protests in China intensified on Thursday as demonstrators questioned the authoritarian Chinese leader's controversial 'Zero COVID' policy and his communist tenure ahead of his securing the third term at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party (CPC). On the Twitter-like Chinese social media platform, Weibo and WeChat, protesters widely objected to Jinping's rule.

On Twitter, accounts with the username 'Xi's Not My President' popped up as it demanded that Xi Jinping's "unrestricted presidency needs to be ended now." Some posts called to topple Jinping's government, with messages "overthrow the dictator traitor Xi Jinping" and “Don’t be slaves, be citizens."

Protest in #Beijing against Xi Jinping personally: "Overthrow the dictator and thief of the country Xi Jinping". "No PCR tests but foods, no lockdown but freedom, no lies but dignity, no Cultural Revolution but reforms, no figureheads but ballots. Don't be a slave but a citizen". pic.twitter.com/P9IWKJDNiG — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) October 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter/@1Onwj9mqgo5Hpne

'No to lockdown, yes to freedom'

At a major thoroughfare in the northwest of the Chinese capital, protesters hung two large banners as they chanted anti-Xi Jinping remarks and strongly opposed Beijing's unrelenting Zero-COVID policy. They also protested Jinping's authoritarian rule and defiantly rebuked the Chinese government. Scores of Chinese nationals were permanently banned from the Tencent-owned app for up to 24 hours, many others were arrested for displaying anti-government material.

“Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to the cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to a great leader, yes to vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” a banner reportedly read, as protesters demanded that the decades-long communist leader Xi Jinping be removed from power.

It takes great bravery and incredible courage to pull off a protest in #Beijing against #XiJinping dictatorship & his inhumane-antiScience #ZeroCovid control.



Exercising #FreeExpression is human nature despite the dangers of doing so in one of the world's most repressive country https://t.co/tnJPW1Q86Y — Renee Xia (@ReneeXiaCHRD) October 13, 2022

Angry Chinese nationals chanted “We want food! We want freedom! We want votes!" and "remove dictator [Xi Jinping]" and "national traitor Xi Jinping! Go on Strike! Boycott Classes!" as they emerged on the streets, according to local Chinese reports. Near the Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s northwest, where protesters hung the banners, thick plumes of smoke were seen emerging. Chinese appealed for a nationwide strike. Tens of millions of people have been impacted by the stringent COVID-19 lockdown under China's strict 'Zero COVID' policy. Several businesses were coerced into a clampdown. Footages circulating on Twitter showed firefighters responding to a scene and extinguishing what appears to be some boxes set ablaze by the angry demonstrators. Dozens of security forces were also spotted barging into the stores, and questioning the pedestrians.