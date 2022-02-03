Putin Calls Beijing Olympics Boycott 'fundamentally Wrong'; Says 'don't Politicise Sports'

Ahead of the commencement of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now questioned countries’ decisions to boycott the event. He claimed that a number of countries are "trying to politicise sports for their selfish interests". Putin termed the development ‘fundamentally wrong’ and said that it was contrary to the very spirit of the Olympic charter.

On the eve of his upcoming visit to China, according to Xinhua, Putin said that the attempts by countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified. Speaking about the event, he lauded the Olympic games and termed nations' decision to boycott the games as wrrong. He further hailed China for its efforts while shedding light on the ‘hospitality’ the country provided during the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be a major event of global significance. Russia and China are leading sporting nations renowned for their sporting traditions and have hosted large international sports games more than once,” said Putin in a signed article titled “Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership”. The article, which was published by Xinhua, also saw the Russian President laud his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I fondly remember my visit to Beijing in August 2008 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics,” said Putin. “Guests and athletes from Russia will remember the vivid performance for a long time, and the Games themselves were organized with the exceptional hospitality inherent to our Chinese friends. For our part, we were delighted to host President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi,” he added.

According to the Xinhua report, Putin also termed the attempts by countries to politicise sports as ‘selfish’ and he noted that it has increased in the recent past. “This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter,” Putin's comments come in the context of the rising Winter Olympics boycott by countries due to the political differences with the Chinese government. Emphasising the power and greatness of sports, he added that such activities bring people together.

The Kremlin leader added that events like the Olympics give moments of triumph and national pride as well as delight with the fair and just competition. Furthermore, he lauded the efforts of the Chinese government towards hosting the games. “Our Chinese friends have done tremendous work to prepare well for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” he said.

“I am convinced that China’s extensive experience in the excellent organisation of representative international competitions will make it possible to hold this global festival of sports of the highest level. I would like to wish the Russian and Chinese teams impressive results and new records,” said Putin. Meanwhile, during his upcoming visit to China, the Russian President will thoroughly discuss key issues on the bilateral, regional, and global agendas with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The high remarks on the political side of the upcoming Olympics event from Putin come in light of the friendly visit.

