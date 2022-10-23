Putin Wishes China's Xi For Securing Third Term, Says "pleasure For Me To Carry On..."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for securing a third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Putin has said that it would be a "pleasure" for him to hold "constructive dialogue and joint work" with Xi Jinping to develop ties of "comprehensive partnership and strategic alliance" between China and Russia, according to the statement released by Kremlin.

Putin's congratulatory message comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected as the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party for a five-year term by the standing committee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's message reads, “It would be a pleasure for me to carry on our constructive dialogue and close joint work to develop the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic alliance between our two states."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Xi Jinping for securing a third term as China's top leader.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sharif described Jinping's re-election as General Secretary of CCP as a "glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China."

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi also congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Chinese Communist Party's General Secretary. Dr Alvi called Xi Jinping a "true friend of Pakistan" and "champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" between the two nations. Pakistan President Alvi tweeted, "I extend heartiest congratulations to H.E. Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary, and my best wishes for his health and happiness. He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China."

"Please accept my warmest congratulations to you on the happy news that the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China has been successful and you have been reelected as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee," Kim's message read, as quoted by KCNA.

Xi Jinping becomes General Secretary of Chinese Communist Party

On October 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping became General Secretary of the Communist Party for a third five-year term. His re-election for the third tenure ends the rule followed by his predecessors in the CCP of retiring after a 10-year term, PTI reported. The Political Bureau elected a seven-member Standing Committee which further elected Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party for the third term. The seven elected members of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for the next five years include Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

Inputs from PTI

Image: AP