China To Test 6 Million For Covid In 3 Days After 6 Cases Reported; Asked 'Not 6 Billion?'

Qingdao city in China's eastern Shandong province has reported a fresh outbreak of the Coronavirus. After the city reported 6 confirmed cases of the virus, China has announced that it would be testing 6 million residents of the city within the next 3 days. The Editor of China's state-sponsored media Global Times revealed that China had managed to control local epidemics across most of its cities within a month of their outbreak due to its aggressive testing measures.

On October 12, Qingdao's municipal health commission announced that they had already conducted tests on more than 100,000 people since discovering the minor outbreak. The authorities stated that they had planned to test at least five city districts over the next three days and eventually all nine million people in the city in 5 days.

A fresh COVID-19 outbreak occurred in Qingdao with 6 confirmed cases. Qingdao plans to test its 6 million residents for COVID-19 within 3 days. In past few months, local epidemics in China were all controlled within a month after the outbreak. I believe Qingdao could make it too. pic.twitter.com/iQ1HUhjEK4 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 12, 2020

Read: China Delays Approval Of International Experts By WHO To Investigate Origins Of COVID-19

However, netizens aren't buying the numbers, or have reacted with sarcasm:

6 million in 3 days. Just another lie. — J-Rod (@JarrodM2344) October 12, 2020

China can test 2 million people in a single day! this is a new world record. The most outstanding covid-19 testing capacity is China's one of the major factors of defeating the virus. — Tommy Goodguy (@TommyGooodGuy) October 12, 2020

Funny. I believe that every single thing the Chinese Communist Party (and it’s puppet newspaper 😉) says is a lie. Pro tip: so does the world — Denis Garvey (@RealDenisGarvey) October 12, 2020

6,000,000 persons/3days/24hrs/60minutes=1,389 persons/ minute, please show us and prove how to complete this number within 1 minute. — Nobody (@nobodyadd) October 12, 2020

Read: China's Travel Back To 80% Of Pre-COVID Level Reflecting 'recovery In Consumer Confidence'

First detected in Wuhan, the Coronavirus has spread to 214 countries and territories. As per the data released by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the virus has affected 38 million people, leading to 1,085,373 deaths.

While most countries are still reeling under the effects of the pandemic, China has already lifted its restrictions, moving on to revive its economy. As many as 637 million domestic air trips have been made in China, post the coronavirus pandemic, as per Chinese government data. Last week China also celebrated the ‘Golden Week’ wherein roughly 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips.

Countries across the world including the US have alleged that the Communist country knew about the deadly virus much before it decided to warn to the world of its devastating effects.

Meanwhile, China has still not approved a list of international experts submitted to it by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is sending a team to investigate the origin of COVID-19 in the country.

Read: China To Test Millions Of People In Five Days After 6 New COVID-19 Cases In Qingdao

Read: China Now Claims COVID-19 Emerged In Various Parts Of World, Only It Reported First