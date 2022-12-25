'Ready To Work With India,' Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Days After Tawang Clash

Days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said his country is ready to work with India through steady and sound growth.

Addressing the reporters on China's relations with India, Wang Yi said that both countries have maintained communication through various channels and are committed to upholding stability in the border area.

"China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas," the Chinese Foreign Minister said. Further, Wang Yi added, "We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

Notably, Yi's statement comes after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

India chases out PLA soldiers in Tawang

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a face-off on December 9, along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector as the Chinese side attempted to make incursions on an Indian peak at about 17,000 feet.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 20, India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meetings wherein the military talks between both countries focussed on the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

