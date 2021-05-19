Republic In China's Wuhan: As Call For COVID-19 Probe Grows, Watch Republic At Ground Zero

As the demand for a real probe into the origin of COVID increases with each passing day, Republic TV reported live from China's Wuhan - the ground zero where the first case of COVID-19 was detected in 2019. Leading the campaign to deepen the probe into the origin of COVID and China's links to it, Republic TV received live reports from a wet market in Wuhan which is purported to be one of the places which catalysed the spread of COVID-19, apart from the 'lab leak' theory. Speaking to Republic TV from Huanan Seafood Market, journalist Anil Pandey claimed that the situation in Wuhan & in most parts of China had returned to normal at present even though people were mandated to wear masks in public places.

Republic reports LIVE from COVID ground Zero - Wuhan

Reporting live for Republic from the seafood market in Wuhan where the first case of COVID had been detected in 2019, Anil Pandey informed that the market had been sealed in 2020 after a spurt of cases were reported. Visuals from the market show vegetable sellers present in the area, however, the sale of meat and seafood has been prohibited while the building will be used for some other purpose, Anil Pandey reported. Further, other seafood markets and the wet markets in Wuhan are yet to be opened completely.

Noting that there were no new cases reported in Wuhan for over two months now, Anil Pandey told Republic TV that the total number of active COVID cases in China was approximately 300 and that life had returned to normal like the pre-pandemic times. Detailing on the mood of the people in China, Anil Pandey said that the public praised the efforts of the government to curtail the pandemic and attributed the low cases to the strict lockdown and COVID norms imposed by the CCP govt in 2020.

COVID origin debate: Pressure mounts on China for transperancy

Republic Media Network has been leading the campaign #ChinaCOVIDTruth, with many experts from around the globe calling for a re-examination of the origin of the virus. Dr Ravindra Gupta, a Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Cambridge and one of the 18 scientists who wrote an open letter in Science magazine asking the world community to have a relook at the COVID-19 origin. Speaking to Republic, Dr Ravindra Gupta had mentioned that existing research on the origin of COVID-19 was neither adequate nor transparent which prevents scientists from confidently drawing conclusions on the subject matter. American scholar and Chairman of Stockton Centre James Kraska also spoke to Republic & had elaborated on his research into the origins of the Coronavirus and extensive evidence documents on its birth in a laboratory in China.

Significantly, bringing back the focus on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 (hereafter also referred to as SARS2), which has caused the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and claimed over 3 million lives across the globe, noted British science writer Nicholas Wade has self-published papers re-igniting the discourse on whether the deadly virus was developed in a lab or whether it was naturally transmitted into humans from bats, as claimed thus far.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday, Nicholas Wade explained both scenarios behind the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and made abundantly clear how there has been a rampant cover-up of various aspects. Through his papers, Wade has cited the precedent of the MERS epidemic in 2012 and the SARS1 in 2002. In both cases, as globally observed, decoding of the virus' genome showed that it belonged to a viral family known as beta-coronavirus which supported the idea that it was a natural virus. The two viruses which caused an epidemic also left copious traces in the environment - similar evidence for COVID-19 hasn't yet been brought to light.

"They (China) bought themselves a propaganda victory. It was a very hollow victory that was blown back on them because when WHO went to Beijing, they came back saying that lab escape is impossible. When you look at the actual evidence they brought back, expecting that they will bring back evidence of the natural emerging scenario, they were empty-handed. The Chinese authorities were unable to give them any evidence," Wade told Republic World.

China planned to weaponise Coronavirus: 2015 Report

The military document titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons' has also spoken of the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the document claims that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse". There are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.