Researchers Locate 24 Bat Coronaviruses In China, Closest Matching Virus Is 94.5% Similar

An international team of researchers in China have found nearly 24 new coronaviruses previously unknown, with at least 4 related to the mutant SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 in bat population within 4 km of the radius in Yunnan province in Southwestern China. The trove of new coronaviruses was discovered after scientists conducted analysis of 302 samples of faeces and urine, and over 109 mouth swabs of the bats in the region between May 2019 and November 2020.

“The genomic diversity of these viruses has likely been underestimated,” scientists stated, in a non peer reviewed journal accessed and cited by South China Morning Post (SCMP). They added, one of the viruses dubbed RpYN06 was found to be at least 94.5 percent similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome causing SARS-CoV-2. READ | African CDC seeks 'continental capacity' to produce its own Coronavirus vaccines

Led by the Chinese Professor Shi Weifong of Shandong First Medical University, the research published in preprint biology server bioRxiv.org stated that all coronaviruses discovered somewhat carried a similar genomic structure like that of SARS-CoV-2. None, however, appeared to have been derived directly from the family of coronavirus responsible for the global pandemic.

Funded numerous research project

Because the bats have been previously found to carry more diseases causing viruses than any other species of rats or pangolin, scientists in China have commenced extensive research into the origin of coronaviruses in bats. The Beijing government, meanwhile, has also funded numerous research projects wherein scientists collected samples from the richly diversified regions of bats populations in Yunnan province and performed genomic sequencing and data analysis. Several years ago, scientists had discovered a coronavirus strain in Yunnan region dubbed RaTG13 that has now been found to be 96 percent similar to the COVID-19 causing virus, with similar structure of its protein spikes than the newly discovered RpYN06.

A scientist from Shandong First Medical University & Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences in Taian, China, Weifeng Shi found that the “relatives of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV circulate in wildlife species in a broad geographic region of Southeast Asia and southern China.” In a separate paper published about the discoveries on bioRxiv database, scientists revealed that they conducted the meta-transcriptomic analysis on at least 23 bat species from the Yunnan province to understand the phylogenetic diversity of the coronaviruses.

(Image: Pixabay)