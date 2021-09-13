Rights Group Campaign For Uyghurs Calls For Action On Detainment Of Dr Gulshan Abbas

Rights group Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) marked three years since the disappearance of Uyghur Muslim Dr Gulshan Abbas. Dr Gulshan Abbas is the sister of the group's Executive Director Rushan Abbas, who has been speaking against the Chinese Communist Party's atrocities against Muslim minorities in China. The Rights group has called for action on the detainment of Abbas and Gulshan's daughter Ziba Murat has now started a campaign on social media for her mother's release, CFU said in a statement on Saturday.

As per the statement of the rights group, September 11 marks three years since the disappearance of Dr Gulshan Abbas. The US-based rights group has mentioned that it has been three years since her daughters have heard her voice. The rights group has alleged that Dr Gulshan Abbas has been prisoned to punish her family for speaking the truth related to the Chinese Communist Party's atrocities against the Uyghurs. The United States had earlier this year called for the release of Uyghur Muslim Dr Gulshan Abbas who has been sentenced to 20 years of jail in China.

"September 11 marks three years since the disappearance of Dr Gulshan Abbas. Three years since her daughters have heard her voice. Three years deprived of her right to live a peaceful life as the peaceful person that she is. Three years held prisoner to punish her family members for speaking the truth about the Chinese regime's genocidal crimes against the Uyghurs," the CFU statement said.

Tomorrow marks the third year that Dr. Gulshan Abbas has been forcibly disappeared by the CCP & their #UyghurGenocide. She has been deprived of her liberty, her family deprived of her presence for too long.



It's time to #FreeGulshanAbbas.https://t.co/1lwBEjTH6g — Campaign For Uyghurs (@CUyghurs) September 10, 2021

Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) in the press release stated that September 11, "marks one of the greatest horrors of my life, and yet what I feel is nothing compared to what my sister is being put through". She added that whenever she closes her eyes, she sees her sister smiling and it pushes her to fight for justice.

In the press release, she further said, "I refuel my strength with the love I have for her and I hope that in my fight for her, the collective attention of the world is also centred on the Uyghur people. I will mark this day attending the Uyghur tribunal, and the significance of this platform for justice cannot be missed". Furthermore, Rushan Abbas said that her sister is an Uyghur, a mother, a doctor, a sister, and a friend and none of which is a crime. She asserted that they have to fight for her sister and the Uyghur community.

Image: CUyghurs/Twitter

Inputs from ANI