Rights Group Find 48 More Chinese Overseas Police Stations, Total 102 In 53 Countries

There are an additional 48 Chinese Overseas Police Service Stations running worldwide, including in Canada, with one confirmed Chinese station in Vancouver, bringing the total to 102 with an overall claimed in-country presence in 53 countries, the Spanish civil rights group said in its latest report released on Tuesday.

Safeguard Defenders, a not-for-profit human rights group, said in its investigation that there are at least two "secret" Chinese police stations found recently in two new locations--one in Vancouver and the second is unknown. There are dozens of additional Chinese “police service centres” located worldwide, the rights group claimed. The total number of documented “stations” is now 53 countries with more stations discovered in Canada.

On September 12, 2022, Safeguard Defenders released its investigation 110 Overseas, a follow-up to its much larger January 2022 report Involuntary Returns documenting the PRC’s illicit methods to harass, threaten, intimidate and force targets to return to China for persecution. On December 8, 2022, Safeguard Defenders will testify at a public hearing before the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation.

There is "extensive evidence of the establishment by local PRC Public Security authorities of at least 102 “Chinese Overseas Police Service Centers” in 53 countries around the world and how some of them have been partaking in the execution of 'persuasions to return' operations," Safeguard Defenders noted in ‘Patrol and Persuasion' report.

Chinese police operations conducted around the world

The Spanish-based nonprofit organisation said that the Chinese police operations were being conducted around the world, including three in the Canadian capital of Toronto. The group updated the locations with an additional 48 new ones in its investigative report that documented the complicity of a number of host countries, instilling a further sense of fear into targeted communities and severely undermining the international rules-based order.

It further noted that the vast majority of the newly documented stations have been set up starting in 2016 by two newly discovered local Chinese jurisdictions: Nantong and Wenzhou. At this point, the experts at the Spanish non-profit claimed, at least four different local police jurisdictions have been exposed and shown to have set up such overseas Chinese police service centres. This directly refutes PRC authorities’ statements that the operations started in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, they said. PRC statements claim part of the stations in Africa and Asia have been set up in explicit agreement with the host country, according to Safeguard Defenders. A 2015 Ministry of Public Security bilateral agreement on joint police patrols with the Italian government appears to have contributed directly to the later establishment of European “pilot” stations in Milan in 2016 (by Wenzhou police) and 2018 (by Qingtian police).

The people's Republic of China run at least one illegal “persuasion to return” operation through the Wenzhou station in Paris, France; and at least 80 cases where the Nantong overseas police system assisted in the capture and/or persuasion to return operation. This is in addition to already exposed operations in Spain and Serbia and contradicts PRC authorities’ statements that the stations are merely providing administrative services, said the report. One police jurisdiction hired 135 people to manage their initial 21 Chinese stations. The language used, "hire" is understood as “contracted, hired, or appointed” in this context. Another jurisdiction (Wenzhou) used similar language announcing the hiring or appointment of 19 persons early after the launch of their first stations. A certificate for a Stockholm “overseas liaison officer” for its station further confirmed such accounts.