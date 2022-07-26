₹15477.06 Cr Spent On Roads Along China Border In 5 Years: Centre Reveals Amid LAC Faceoff

Amid the LAC faceoff, the Centre made an important revelation on the construction of new roads along the China border in response to Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey's question. She had asked the Ministry of Defence to provide details about the length of the new roads constructed in the last 5 years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and the financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by the Border Roads Organisation. Responding to this, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt stated that ₹15,477.06 crore had been spent on constructing 2088.57 km of roads on the China border in the last years.

On the other hand, India spent Rs.4242.38 crore on building new roads along the border with Pakistan. The fact that the Centre spent nearly three times more the amount on constructing roads along the border with China assumes significance amid the LAC standoff. Bhatt also furnished details about the length of roads constructed along the border with Myanmar and Bangladesh and the corresponding expenditure.

LAC faceoff lingers on

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Hot Springs and Depsang at the earliest. In March, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in India. As per sources, they called for removing impediments to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural course.

Sources also revealed that both Doval and Wang affirmed the need to continue positive interactions at diplomatic and military levels for the restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is a prerequisite for normalization. On July 7, Jaishankar met Wang Yi on the sidelines of a conclave of the Foreign Ministers of the G20 nations. In this meeting, the EAM reaffirmed the importance of "fully abiding" by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between him and Wang in their previous conversations. While India and China held the 16th round of military talks on July 17, there was no breakthrough.