'Rural China Will Bear Brunt Of COVID Infections Over Lunar New Year': Top Epidemiologist

As the Chinese New Year comes around the corner, rural China will face the brunt of Covid infections as healthcare is less accessible, a top Chinese epidemiologist has warned. Numerous people in China will look at the coming of the holidays as an opportunity to visit their hometowns in rural areas to celebrate Lunar New Year with their families. The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 21 and it reportedly involves the world's largest annual migration of people.

The peak of China's Covid wave is expected to last two to three months, reported BBC citing Zeng Guang, ex-head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control. Speaking at an event earlier this month, Zeng said it was "time to focus on the rural areas", in remarks reported in the Caixin news outlet. Many elderly, sick and disabled in the countryside were already being left behind in terms of Covid treatment, he added.

Hospitals in big cities that offer better and easily accessible healthcare facilities have become crowded with Covid patients as the virus spreads through the country.

China has stopped providing daily Covid statistics since abandoning zero-Covid. China's central Henan province is the only province to have given details of infection rates - earlier this month a health official there said nearly 90% of the population had had Covid, with similar rates seen in urban and rural areas. However, government officials say many provinces and cities have passed the peak of infections.

China warns people against visiting elderly relatives

The plans for New Year festivities have been quelled by COVID but the new worry is if the Chinese public can risk spreading coronavirus to their elderly relatives as they plan to return to their hometowns for the holidays. According to The Strait Times, WHO warned that the move could inflame a raging outbreak. The Lunar New Year holiday comes after China last month abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that prompted widespread frustration and boiled over into historic protests.

Prof Guo Jianwen, a member of the state council’s pandemic prevention team, urged people “don’t go home to visit them” if elderly relatives had not yet been infected, reported The Guardian. “You have all kinds of ways to show you care for them, you don’t necessarily have to bring the virus to their home,” Guo said on Thursday.