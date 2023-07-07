Russia & China Plan Naval Drills & Basketball Matches To Spook US & Allies

Two Russian warships have kicked off a 7-day visit to Shanghai. They will take part in a series of naval exercises with the PLA Navy of China. According to the PLA Daily, the flagship newspaper of China's PLA, the two Russian warships will remain in China for seven days. Russian news agency TASS reported that this is the first visit by Russian naval vessels after the lifting of anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Series of Russia-China naval exercises planned

Two Russian Navy warships - corvettes RFS Sovershennyy (333) and RFS Gromkiy (335) arrived at the Shanghai port for their first friendly visit. This is the seventh such visit by Russia's naval ships to Shanghai. The corvettes Gromkiy and Sovershennyy docked at the Chinese naval base located at the confluence of the Huangpu and Yangtze Rivers. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) reported that the warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet will conduct a series of drills with their Chinese counterparts.

The two Russian corvettes will conduct a series of exercises with Chinese vessels, including formation movement, communication and maritime search and rescue operations.

The Russian naval ships will remain in Shanghai until July 11. During their seven-day stay, Chinese and Russian naval officers and soldiers will visit the warships of the two navies to conduct exchanges on professional technologies. PLA Daily reported that both sides will also hold activities such as friendly basketball games.

Growing cooperation between the Russian and Chinese forces

Global Times quoted Chinese analysts saying that the cooperation and exchanges between the Chinese and Russian militaries will be normalized amid growing US strategic pressure in both Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It further stressed that the military cooperation with Russia is based on the shared responsibility to safeguard regional peace and stability and has nothing to do with any ongoing geopolitical crisis. It also mentioned that China's "neutral stance and mediation efforts on the Ukraine crisis remain unchanged."