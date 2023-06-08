Russia And China Strategic Bombers, Fighters Conduct Joint Aerial Patrol Over Sea Of Japan

Russian and Chinese nuclear bombers on Wednesday carried out a combined aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific. Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying planes and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers took part in the military drill along with several fighters, Russia’s Defence Ministry stated.

"On June 7, 2023, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted a new joint aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. The air task force composed of Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted an aerial patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the joint flight, which lasted approximately eight hours, also saw Russian Aerospace Forces’ Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S jets as well as Chinese Jian-11B fighters in action. While conducting the joint aerial patrol, Russian aircraft utilised a Chinese airfield for both landings and take-offs. Additionally, the Chinese fighter jets also provided escort to the strategic missile-carrying bombers during certain stages of the aerial patrol, reported TASS.

The statement mentioned that the joint aerial patrol carried out by Russian and Chinese strategic bombers in the Asia-Pacific region was conducted in accordance with international law. "In the course of fulfilling their objectives, the aircraft of both countries acted in strict compliance with international law. There were no violations of the airspace of foreign states," the ministry said. As part of the 2023 military cooperation plan, the strategic bombers conducted their joint aerial patrol, emphasising that the flight was not targeted towards any third countries, it added

Japan, South Korea scramble jets in response

Japan conveyed "serious concerns" following the joint patrols conducted by Chinese and Russian long-range strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan, extending into the East China Sea and western Pacific Ocean. In response to the commencement of the joint patrols conducted by Chinese and Russian forces as part of their annual cooperation plan, both South Korea and Japan deployed fighter jets and initiated a scramble.

A total of four Russian and four Chinese military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence zone, covering the southern and eastern areas of the Korean peninsula. Japan's military confirmed that two Russian bombers had joined two Chinese bombers over the Sea of Japan, flying together and extending their route as far as the East China Sea.