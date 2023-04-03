Russia, China Look To Bolster Ties As Moscow's Foreign Policy Concept Comes Into Play

Russia and China are deeply optimistic about the strengthening of their bilateral ties, according to an official spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. At a press briefing on Monday, spokesperson Mao Ning touched upon Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia while answering a question about Moscow's new foreign policy concept.

"Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a successful state visit to Russia. During this visit, the two heads of state outlined an ambitious plan for the development of China-Russia relations at the next stage and indicated directions for further development," Ning said, according to TASS.

"At present, both sides are fully implementing a number of important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and we are full of confidence in the future development of China-Russia relations," she added. Ning also emphasised that the ties between the two nations are based on a strong foundation of mutual respect, peace, and cooperation. She also clarified that they cannot be shaken by any third-party influence.

Putin approves new Russian Foreign Policy Concept

The spokesperson's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new Russian Foreign Policy Concept, which places a strong focus on bolstering ties with China and India. "Today I signed a decree approving the updated Concept of Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council.

The document encompasses key goals and areas that Russia aims to achieve in its global endeavors. Moreover, it will serve as a blueprint for government agencies and the foreign ministry. The foreign policy dates back to 2016, when its old version was endorsed. After that, the Kremlin continued to make efforts into modifying the document and ultimately created it in January last year when a draft was presented to permanent members of the Security Council. Last December, the draft underwent another round of review by the head of state.