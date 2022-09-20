Russia Seeks To Expand Security Ties With China; Calls It 'unconditional Priority'

China and its ally Russia have been mulling to further strengthen the security ties as it remains the two nations' top policy goal, a top Russian security official told the agencies on Monday, September 19. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the National Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said at the media briefing that “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”

Putin's close ally reiterated that during the talks in the Chinese city of Nanping both the nations agreed to “expand information exchanges on countering extremism and foreign attempts to undermine the constitutional order of both countries in order to derail independent policies of Russia and China serving their national interests." Further speaking alongside his Chinese counterpart, Guo Shengkun, Patrushev said that China and Russia emphasized that they would expand cooperation in areas of cybersecurity and will strengthen links with respect to law enforcement agencies in fighting terrorism.

Moscow and share Russia share 'core interests'

Last week, Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. A Chinese government statement, issued after the meeting, mentioned that Xi pledged strong support for Moscow and share Russia’s “core interests," referring to its 'One China' policy and territorial claim to the breakaway territory of Taiwan. Chinese president emphasized that the relations with Moscow have “no-limits." Putin, in turn, hailed China's president for maintaining a “balanced” approach to the special military operation in Ukraine, adding that he was ready to discuss all of Beijing's “concerns” about the Ukraine war.

China's leader Xi noted that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have maintained effective strategic communication. Bilateral cooperation in the various fields has moved forward steadily, said Xi, adding that the activities of the Year of Sports Exchange were well underway, and a robust momentum in sub-national cooperation and people-to-people exchange was also flourishing.

China's President Xi emphasized that China will work with Russia to extend strong mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests, and deepen practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, connectivity and other areas. President Putin wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a full success and believed that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will keep making new achievements in economic and social development.