Shanghai University Directs Colleges To Identify LGBTQ+ Students, Their 'state Of Mind'

A prominent Chinese university reportedly asked its colleges to make a list of all students who identify as LGBTQ+ and report their “state of mind.” The “Campus Survey” of Shanghai University (SHU) citing “relevant requirements” directed the colleges to “investigate [and] research” LGBTQ+ students. The media reports stating the concerning survey of the well-known university in China for higher studies cited a purported internal directive published online on Chinese and foreign social media platforms.

The latest move involving SHU has sparked worries among the young Chinese population as it comes after the crackdown of on-campus groups and organisations supporting the LGBTQ+ and feminist communists. As reported by The Guardian, the Shanghai University’s ‘Campus Survey’ even requested information on the students’ state of mind, psychological condition, along their political stance, social contacts, and mental health status. However, the media outlet noted that the questionnaire did not explain what “relevant requirements” it was referring to.

Legal experts on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo, students, and activists have flagged concerns that the university’s latest information-gathering exercise could signal further clampdown on students. Some of them are also questioning if Shanghai University’s practice would violate the country’s new data privacy law. As per the British news website, the university’s communications department was not reachable for a comment on the questionnaire.

Meanwhile, the original post on Weibo with the screenshot of the SHU document has spread like wildfire across social media platforms. As per the user who first posted the document, the post has been taken down from the website. However, the screenshot of the document was also shared on western social media platforms including Twitter.

"Relevant reqs" part esp concerning. This Jan article is eg of how uni admin look at LGBT students. Calls for student cadres to collect info on LGBT students & for guidance counselors to "help" "non-biologically gay students" "form the correct perspectives on love & marriage." https://t.co/n09dTuWxBX pic.twitter.com/6Gb9125dWo — Darius Longarino 龙大瑞 (@DariusLongarino) August 26, 2021

China’s clampdown on gender, sexual minority groups

The latest concerning practice that was brought to notice through social media came amid Chinese authorities’ intensifying clampdown and intolerance for gender and sexual minority groups, especially the ones who are engaged in activism. Reportedly, China also targeted feminist groups and individuals who appeared to resist discrimination. Until recently, Chinese universities had a growing and vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

The shift in political and social dynamics in the Asian country, especially in the past few years has reduced the LGBTQ+ community in China. Last year, Shanghai Pride - the country’s major annual celebration of sexual minorities - announced it was shutting down in 2020. The organisers had said in an open letter that its end implies “the end of the rainbow.”

(IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative)