Shinzo Abe Assassinated: China Mouthpiece Takes Dig At Abenomics; Predicts NATO Expansion

Update: Shinzo Abe has succumbed to his injuries. Doctors who attempted to treat the former Japan Prime Minister revealed they had transfused over 100 units of blood in an effort to resuscitate him, but the munition had penetrated his heart apart from leaving injuries on the neck and chest. India has declared a day of national mourning on July 9.

Reacting to the assassination attempt on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Communist Party of China mouthpiece Global Times took a swipe at 'Abenomics'. This refers to the comprehensive policy package unveiled by Abe and his government in 2012 to revive the Japanese economy after two decades of deflation while maintaining fiscal discipline. In an article, Xiang Haoyu- a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies was quoted as saying that anti-Abe public opinion always existed in Japan.

He also contended that there was "dissatisfaction with the widening gap between the rich and the poor caused by Abenomics and disgust with his forced adjustment of military and security policies". Xiang added, "Japan is well-known for its good public security and strict control of firearms, but in recent years, there are still vicious public security incidents, which is also related to the stagnation of economic and social development in Japan and the suppression of social thought". He also opined that political assassinations have been carried out by Japan's "radical left and right" since World War II.

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle of Global Times quoted an observer as saying that the attack on the ex-Japanese PM will be used as a pretext to facilitate NATO's entry into East Asia. The unnamed expert elaborated, "Right-wing forces in Japan may become more active and tout war again amid the economic downturn, social divisions. The attack on Abe may accelerate the revision of pacifist constitution, and cause a ripple effect to foreign policy, like ties with China and the US".

The attack on Abe will certainly provoke the Japanese right wing. Abe's successor and supporters may seize the incident to push his "free and open Indo-Pacific" and active participation in the QUAD, and facilitate #NATO's entry in East Asia: observer pic.twitter.com/Q1s1ZLvxha — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe attacked

At about 11.30 am local time on Friday, Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara city while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors. Visuals show Abe collapsing on the ground and bystanders reaching out to help him. Reportedly, police officials stated that he was shot twice with a shotgun from a distance of 3 metres. In a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, Abe is critical and showing no vital signs as of now. He was immediately taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance.

The police arrested a person named 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami on suspicion of murder. Briefing the media, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said, "It (the attack) is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can...At this moment, doctors are working very hard to save Mr. Abe".