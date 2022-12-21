SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Urges Indians 'to Not Panic' Amid Rising COVID Cases In China

As China is reportedly struggling to contain a surge in COVID-related cases after an abrupt shift from its Zero COVID policy that imposed strict lockdowns and mass testing, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla asserted that people should not panic as India has excellent vaccination coverage and track record. Notably, Poonawalla’s statement comes after China reported a spurt in COVID cases, resulting in overcrowding in hospitals.

On Wednesday, December 21, Adar Poonawalla urged people to adhere to the guidelines set by the Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawalla said, “The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and MoHFW."

Notably, Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of Serum Institute of India which manufactures the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. Sources said that people in China are reporting countless cases of COVID-19 around them, despite the official count being around 2,000 a day, according to a Hongkong Post report.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Tuesday, December 20, expressed concern over the spurt in COVID-19 cases in China. He said, "Over 60 percent of China and 10 percent of the world population is likely to be infected with COVID and millions may die."

Experts have predicted a million deaths in the coming months

According to experts, China is poorly prepared for a drastic exit as the country is facing a shortage of strengthening the elderly vaccination rate, intensive care capacity in hospitals, and stockpiling antiviral medications.

According to the projections by three professors at the University of Hong Kong, a nationwide reopening could lead to up to 684 deaths per million people under the current conditions. As China has a population of 1.4 million people, it would amount to 964,400 deaths.

Union Health Minister holds 'COVID review' meeting

On Wednesday, December 21, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi amid the surge in cases in China and other countries such as the US, Brazil, and Japan. The Union Health Minister along with senior officials and experts are deliberating on the important COVID-19 situation measure that could be taken amid a rise in cases in neighboring China and other countries.

Notably, medical experts such as member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director M Srinivas, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, and other senior officials are participating in the meeting chaired by Mandaviya.