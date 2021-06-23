Slacking In Disengagement, China Blames LAC Tensions On India; Makes 'encroachment' Charge

In a startling claim on Wednesday, China blamed "encroachment" by India and increasing military deployment for the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao asserted that the deployment of the PLA is a "normal" arrangement to avert the danger of encroachment. At the same time, he stressed that China doesn't want to link the border issue with the bilateral ties between the two nations.

This comes ahead of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs meeting scheduled for this week. Sources indicated that another Corps Commander-level meeting also might take place after this diplomatic dialogue which is aimed at moving forward in the disengagement of troops. The Chinese side refused to show flexibility in its approach on the disengagement in remaining friction points during the 11th round of military talks, sources added.

Friction at the LAC

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.

So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso. Recently, another meeting of the senior commanders and Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place. India has been looking forward to ensuring that the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC at the earliest. Maintaining that prolonging the situation is in neither country's interest, the MEA has reiterated that disengagement might open up the possibility of de-escalation of forces and progress in bilateral ties.